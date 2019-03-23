Barbara Streisand says she "feels bad for Michael Jackson" regarding the sexual abuse claims. Outrage ensues.

If you've seen the new documentary Leaving Neverland, it makes a pretty persuasive argument that Micheal Jackson was a pedophile who used his fame to sexually abuse young boys. Barbara Striesand was asked about this during an interview with The Times of London, and her responses left people astounded. Some highlights:

"His sexual needs were his sexual needs, coming from whatever childhood he has or whatever DNA he has."

"You can say ‘molested’, but those children, as you heard say, they were thrilled to be there. They both married and they both have children, so it didn’t kill them.”

I feel bad for the children. I feel bad for him. I blame, I guess, the parents, who would allow their children to sleep with him.”

Backlash ensued.

Barbra Streisand's comments on Michael Jackson's accusers are ... outrageous and perplexing to say the very least. pic.twitter.com/eFSTZUu4bz — Alexander W. McCall (@awmccall) March 22, 2019