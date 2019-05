With Game of Thrones over, having let us down in every way, what do we have to look forward to now? Westworld, that's what. It won't air until 2020, so we've got some time to kill (Killing Eve, Fleabag, what else?!?!).

The video features a Pink Floyd’s “Brain Damage." Aaron Paul is now one of the leads. We hope this gets you excited enough to forget that Bran is now the ruler of the 6 kingdoms.