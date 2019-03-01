14 people reveal the insanely popular movies they secretly hate. It’s war.

It's fitting that fresh off the Oscars, we'd contemplate popular films and their respective fandoms. Some movies are critically acclaimed and/or commercially successful, but you can't comprehend why people love them and shower their creators with praise. It's scary to 'come out' as critical of something popular, especially if the movie conveys an important message. But sometimes, the blockbuster that everyone's obsessed with just isn't that good - at least not from your perspective.
Redditor badboyballu broached the subject by asking: 'Which insanely popular or successful movie [do] you secretly hate but are afraid to say if (sic) in the open fearing backlash from "fans"'? The responses came fast and furious. Below are the fourteen most memorable ones.
1. ellegavillawngnome f*cking hated 'Gravity' but works for an aerospace firm.
Fucking Gravity. I hated that movie. I work for an aerospace firm that makes stuff for the ISS. That movie felt like a reason to get Sandra Bullock in her skimpies. Space isn't sexy. Space is full of a rats nest of cables and 30 year old equipment that's miraculously being kept on life support by an extremely dedicated group of engineers.
That, and what the fuck was satellite debris doing in the same orbit as the ISS?
2. Wait until you hear about his personal life, Fiberrig.
I really dont like woody allen, find him pretty annoying
3. pupperlove doesn't 'get' The Notebook, which I TOTALLY get.
The notebook. I don’t get what’s so romantic about a guy hanging on a ferris wheel to make you go on a date with him. That’s basically blackmailing.
4. Balki-Bartokomous won't be seeing 'The Room' anytime soon.
Anything that's "so bad that it's good".
I can't watch that shit.
5. Gramps_MVP isn't here for Sandra Bullock blindfolded.
Bird Box
6. No sequels for you, nlkt.
Jurassic World. I don't get how it became so popular. I secretly want the dinosaurs to win and eat all the main characters.
7. raffertyb2001 doesn't have children, apparently. That movie is an A/V pacifier.
Frozen. Watched it once, thought "eh Disney" and 6 years later remnants of it still continue to surface
8. ZeusiQ calls bullsh*t on 'Avatar,' which I also dislike because it's not 'Titantic.' Rude!
Avatar.
It's a live action Fern Gully.
9. SrP0tat0 debunked critics' fawning assessment of Seth Rogen's fast food filth.
Sausage Party, all critics liked it because it had "meaning" but I thought it was an inmature and obnoxious experience.
10. MpVpRb's opinion is clear, if vague - and stated behind a username. *shrugs*
I'm not afraid to clearly state my opinion of anything
I don't like any of the current crop of action movies
11. yrqrm0 wasn't ga ga for La La.
La La Land. It was just a love letter to musicals of the past. Well-done, but not groundbreaking or particularly memorable in and of itself. All of my friends who had never really seen musicals went crazy for it and I couldn't stand hearing the songs from it played.
12. annoying_greentea doesn't love this YA action franchise.
The Hunger Games is probably my favorite book series, but the first three movies suck. I didn't watch the last one.
13. Not_My_Emperor dragged dull Oscar bait.
"Lincoln" was a mind-numbingly boring movie that's "highlights" were Daniel Day-Lewis being Daniel Day-Lewis with a fake beard. I majored in Political Science (pro-tip: DON'T). I knew what was going on and the maneuverings that were happening and etc. Did not change the fact that it was an insanely boring movie.
14. Is this an unpopular opinion, Waddlow? I'm out of the loop.
Ready Player One was horrendous and should have been offensive to anyone who's ever played a video game, something which Spielberg has clearly never done.