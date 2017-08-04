Advertising

Could a Victorious reunion be in the works? With other shows seeing reunions and reboots, what are the chances of the Nickelodeon favorite coming back? It could totally happen, according to Elizabeth Gillies, who starred as Jade on the series.

Victorious ended in 2013, but fans have always felt like there were more stories to tell about these Hollywood Arts high schoolers. Liz, who has been promoting her new show, Dynasty, talked with TV Guide about a Victorious reboot, saying, "Yeah, I'm down. We’re all down."

Advertising

And if that doesn’t give you the warm fuzzies, check out what Liz had to say about the experience and the friendships she made on the show: "They will be my friends forever...We're very close. We still have a group text that we talk into and we share news with each other."

She added, "[The show] ended four years ago and we still are as close as ever so it’s beautiful. I [have] only positive memories from that show."

Advertising

Another star of the show, Ariana Grande, may have a huge musical career now, but in May she tweeted: "Victorious needs a finale." Based on the replies she got from her cast mates, we’d say they’re all on board.

Make it shine, y’all.

Let's make it happen ! 🙏🏾 — Leon Thomas (@leonthomas) May 19, 2017

Advertising

Sure does. — Elizabeth Gillies (@LizGillies) May 19, 2017

I'd love to see all your smiling faces again. — Avan Jogia (@AvanJogia) May 19, 2017

.@ArianaGrande You know I'M down. On the phone with Rex's agent... https://t.co/pEUEpZLvOf — Dan Schneider (@DanWarp) May 19, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.