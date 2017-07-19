Advertising

Is a Wizards of Waverly Place reunion in the works? This is one rumor that seems to get legs every once in a while, but it never materializes.

This time, Jake T. Austin talked about the possibility of bringing the Russo family and sidekick Harper back together again.

The cast most recently reunited, but not for TV...Selena Gomez, Jake, Jennifer Stone, David DeLuise and Maria Canals-Barrera were all together for David Henrie’s wedding.

It was truly and honor to have my whole cast come to my big day! Could be more blessed and appreciative of all that we did together... Many memories I'll never forget and always cherish. @selenagomez @jaketaustin @comeagainjen14 @daviddeluise and @maria_cb! @christineskariphotography A post shared by David Henrie (@davidhenrie) on Apr 23, 2017 at 1:03pm PDT

Seeing them together again recently made fans get those old school feels and so, when Jake stopped by 1010 WINS The Trend with Rebecca Granet, he totally supported the idea of a Disney Channel reunion.

Jake, who was promoting his new film, The Emoji Movie, said: "Let's do the reunion, let's do it for the fans!" He added, "If I was to send Selena an emoji, it would be the prayer hands emoji. If there was anyone who were to really have a say in what we were actually going to do, it would be Selena. If she wants it to happen, I think then we're all in."

Come on, Selena, ball’s in your court!

While a Wizards of Waverly Place reunion may never see the light of day, Jake does have a special place in his heart for the series, noting: "Getting to do that show for so many years with a family that became like my real family, that was probably one of the best experiences for me."

