Heartbreaking nature show footage inspires viral list of simple ways we can reduce our plastic use.

Plastic is severely polluting our oceans, being ingested by sea creatures, and killing wildlife. Apparently, many of the 10 million people who watched the new documentary Blue Planet II last night did not previously know that, and Twitter has been abuzz with heartbreak all day.

One scene from the documentary in particular has been pulling at Twitter's heartstrings. In the scene, a mama whale is seen carrying around her dead newborn. She supposedly carried her baby around for two days.

As explained by The Telegraph, the documentary implied that the baby whale died from either ocean pollution or from its mothers milk, which may have been contaminated from plastic pollution.

While it's unclear whether or not that was the actual cause of the newborn whale's death, the fact that plastic is detrimental to the health and life of our sea creatures is undeniable. Namely, single-use disposable plastic–this includes plastic straws, plastic bags, and styrofoam.

Many responded to the documentary expressing their grief, and, more importantly, their desire to do something about the problem of plastic contaminating our oceans.