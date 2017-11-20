Heartbreaking nature show footage inspires viral list of simple ways we can reduce our plastic use.

Plastic is severely polluting our oceans, being ingested by sea creatures, and killing wildlife. Apparently, many of the 10 million people who watched the new documentary Blue Planet II last night did not previously know that, and Twitter has been abuzz with heartbreak all day.
One scene from the documentary in particular has been pulling at Twitter's heartstrings. In the scene, a mama whale is seen carrying around her dead newborn. She supposedly carried her baby around for two days.
As explained by The Telegraph, the documentary implied that the baby whale died from either ocean pollution or from its mothers milk, which may have been contaminated from plastic pollution.
While it's unclear whether or not that was the actual cause of the newborn whale's death, the fact that plastic is detrimental to the health and life of our sea creatures is undeniable. Namely, single-use disposable plastic–this includes plastic straws, plastic bags, and styrofoam.
Many responded to the documentary expressing their grief, and, more importantly, their desire to do something about the problem of plastic contaminating our oceans.
Luckily, there are plenty of things we can do day-to-day to combat this issue–and they're super easy. And inexpensive. In fact, they will actually save you money. Seriously. I promise.
Twitter user Gemma Tomlinson responded to the internet's collective devastation by sharing a list of 10 super easy tips to lessen your plastic use, therefore reducing your environmental impact.
Here are her top eight tips:
This will save you from ever having to drop $2 on a plastic water bottle again. Buy one here.
Who doesn't want 25 cents off every time they buy a coffee? Buy one here.
It's fun to feel fancy sometimes, you know?
Nice.
I have a stainless steel straw and my God, drinks taste so much better through it than through single-use plastic straws. Buy one here. There are also bamboo and glass straws.
You can order affordable reusable produce bags here or here.
Let's face it, the farmer's market is sooo much Instagramable than the supermarket.
Say goodbye to all those times you've tried and failed to cut your chicken with a plastic knife. Either take a cutlery set from your house and leave it at the office, or order bamboo cutlery (it's super lightweight) here.
See, I promised you everything on Tomlinson's list would be super easy!
If you're not quite ready to make any of these leaps, Tomlinson recommends spending a week being aware of your plastic habits.
She also included an important reminder not to be too hard on yourself, as becoming more eco-friendly is a process, and not accessible for everyone.
For more tips on reducing your single-use plastic consumption and the Zero Waste movement, check out the blogs Zero Waste Home and Trash Is for Tossers.