Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
New Jersey man faces up to $1.9M in penalties for cutting down 32 of neighbor's trees.

New Jersey man faces up to $1.9M in penalties for cutting down 32 of neighbor's trees.

Amanda Hurley
Jun 27, 2023 | 4:41 PM
ADVERTISING

In a recent viral Twitter thread, that now has almost 2M views, @SamAsIAm shared the ultimate story of someone f*&@ing around and finding out.

A New Jersey homeowner is currently facing serious consequences for his crimes against Mother Nature.

The offending party just wanted a better view of the New York City skyline but his neighbor's trees were blocking 'The Big Apple.' So, he decided to take action. Or rather, he paid a man who then hired a 'tree hitman' to trespass onto his neighbor's property and chop down every tree in their yard-32 trees in total.

Not only did he hire someone who hired someone to trespass on his neighbor's yard, but the axman left all of the decapitated trees on their property.

While this is far from neighborly behavior, it is also highly punishable by New Jersey State law. The fine per tree in New Jersey is $1,000 a pop, or more accurately, a pine.

The homeowner probably thought a $32K fine would be something they would accept if they were able to get their city view.

With the cost of fines, building a road, and replanting the trees the homeowner may be liable for $1.9 million.

And it was inclear what would happen, if anything at all. Cases like this can often be dropped or burried.

You can join the Kinnelon Municipal Court hearing here.

Sources: Twitter,Threadreaderapp
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content