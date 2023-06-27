New Jersey man faces up to $1.9M in penalties for cutting down 32 of neighbor's trees.

The offending party just wanted a better view of the New York City skyline but his neighbor's trees were blocking 'The Big Apple.' So, he decided to take action. Or rather, he paid a man who then hired a 'tree hitman' to trespass onto his neighbor's property and chop down every tree in their yard-32 trees in total.

Not only did he hire someone who hired someone to trespass on his neighbor's yard, but the axman left all of the decapitated trees on their property.

While this is far from neighborly behavior, it is also highly punishable by New Jersey State law. The fine per tree in New Jersey is $1,000 a pop, or more accurately, a pine.