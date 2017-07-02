News > Facts
News > Facts
25 fascinating but utterly useless facts.
Filed by Jason Mustian | Jul 02, 2017 @ 3:16am
MORE
0Shares
Advertising
Me, I'm a sucker for trivia. But that's because I've pretty much built my life around learning pointless garbage that won't every pay off for me in any way (ahem, college & grad school.) Hopefully, you're like me, at least in the sense that you like trivia. Not that you've wasted your life and talents. Anyway, here are some interesting things I learned on Reddit recently.
1.
2.
Advertising
3.
4.
5.
6.
Advertising
7.
8.
9.
10.
Advertising
11.
12.
13.
14.
Advertising
15.
16.
17.
18.
Advertising
19.
20.
21.
22.
Advertising
23.
24.
25.
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.
MORE
0Shares
MORE
0Shares
Advertising
More
SMSSMS
MessengerShare on Messenger
Google+Share on Google+