However silly and Trump-ish you may look after a fake tan, no one will argue that a spray tan is a much safer alternative to the traditional UV lamps. The only issue is, at least with UV tanning you're able to evenly bronze all over your body, save for maybe your butt crack and where your goggles go (again, see Trump), but with spray tans, you inherit a whole host of new problems.

Recently Instagram users were brave enough to share some of their fails. Learn from them.

1. Just a reminder, you probably want to remove the blood donation bandage before getting a spray tan.

@laurenlizzie87

2. Also, be careful to get those armpits the right amount of spray coverage.

@travizwebb

3. And never forget to pull your hair back.

@penelopehoney

4. Also, try to avoid breaking up with someone 2-3 hours after you go tanning.

@hovenbeauty

5. Remember to be careful of and outfit choices that might be affected. @dany_dany_lr

6. This girl got a last minute tan for prom. Definitely, would advise against trying that.

@kenideekale

7. Oh, and never breastfeed your baby after spray tanning.

@catwalkgifts

8. “When your perfect spray tan record finally ends…”

@jackee_vallette

9. Be careful about the spray puddles piling up around your feet.

@okaykari

10. Pro tip: Tie your hair back, but DON'T us a hair net to do it.

@emmafay85

11. When the spray gun gets stuck and won’t stop spraying

@buxom_blonde

12. Be careful when you raise your “blotchy ass hand”

@testarjane

13. AHHHHHHHHHHHHH.

@alyssab518

14. “When your sweet client that you just spray tanned calls you and tells you she messed up her tan… she sat a pizza box on her lap… of course you offer to fix it and trade for a piece of pizza!”

@glomobiletan

