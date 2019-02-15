'Foodie' mom claims her child won't need a kids menu, gets hilariously served by other parents.

Even if you've never taken care of a child, you know they're notoriously finicky when it comes to food. A food's taste, texture, or appearance might inspire a child to protest its consumption or throw a tantrum until a better, more edible alternative is introduced. Sometimes bribery helps a child expand their palette, at least temporarily; to this day, I promise myself chocolate if I finish all the vegetables on my dinner plate. It works if I do, in fact, have chocolate. Sometimes the food isn't the issue but rather the way it's presented. Chrissy Teigen understands this concept all too well and made mealtime more tantalizing for her daughter with a handmade 'menu.'

I made a restaurant for my 2 and a half year old pic.twitter.com/bqQ40bFQ4F — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 18, 2018

The feeding struggle gets extremely real for parents, but one new mother hasn't hit that roadblock yet. She's convinced that *her* child won't eat from the kids menu, what with being a foodie and all.