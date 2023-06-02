'Unseen middle child' furious when 'golden child' steals her thunder as adults. AITA?

According to one young woman who came to Reddit, nope.
Throwaway227839484 writes:
I (25F) am the middle child in our family of 3 siblings (Alison -28F; Jake - 22M). Sadly I am the stereotypical unseen middle child while Alison is the golden daughter. She literally cannot do anything wrong based on my parents' opinion.
I opened up a new bakery in our town. My mom invites the whole family for dinner once in a while and this time she said the dinner was in my honour, to celebrate my new job. Which was sweet and I was pelasantly surprised.
Alison lives in a different city. When she came home for dinner, she was not alone. She had her girlfriend (Elizabeth - 30F) with her.
Now Alison is a playgirl who uses her law degree to get laid (even on my friends back in the day) but she never brought her girlfriends home. She did this time and everyone's attention was on her.