Woman asks if she was wrong not to make brother-in-law's breakfast to order.

When a woman was hosting her brother-in-law at their house, she was taken aback by a casual-yet-demanding request. When the issue blew up later, she wasn't sure what she had done wrong - or if she didn't anything wrong at all! Luckily, that's what Reddit's AITA forum is for.
My SiL and her husband arrived last night. As we were helping them get their stuff into the guest room, her husband, who I've met like three times, said "waffles for breakfast would be great." I was a bit taken aback, but then I assumed it was a joke that didn't land well. We don't have a waffle iron anyway.
I made the usual eggs, beans and toast for breakfast. When SiL and her husband came in he frowned and asked where the waffles were. I said I didn't make any. He asked why. I was a touch annoyed and said this isn't a restaurant.