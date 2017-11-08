Tiffany's new ball of yarn is $9,000 but the reactions are priceless.

Tiffany's new ball of yarn is $9,000 but the reactions are priceless.
Julianne Adams
Nov 08, 2017@2:15 PM
Advertising

Tiffany & Co is a pretty ubiquitous brand, with their signature color and heart-shaped necklaces. But the jewelry company is apparently seeking world domination and has expanded further into home decor. REALLY EXPENSIVE home decor, under the line Everyday Objects. Here are some items that especially stand out for being ridiculously overpriced.

$95 paper cups, made from bone china.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/tiffany-2017-11-08-at-92646-am-taX6oP.jpeg

Normal people price: $2 for a pack of 20, or the cost of the guilt you'll feel when stealing paper cups from your office.

$1,000 tin can.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/tiffany-2017-11-08-at-92833-am-05wM57.jpeg

Normal people price: $0 because who buys tin cans??? Use an empty soup can.

$1,500 off-brand LEGOs

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/tiffany-2017-11-08-at-93534-am-7e7MFN.jpeg

Normal people price: maybe $4 since this set only includes 10 pieces and I have no idea how much LEGOs cost.

$9,000 ball of yarn.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/tiffany-2017-11-08-at-93122-am-gGkmOo.jpeg
Advertising

Normal people price: $9-30. Imagine a room filled with yarn. That's how much yarn you could buy for this price. Sadly, Tiffany is only selling five of these balls of money.

$425 protractor.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/tiffany-2017-11-08-at-93348-am-y5tVuG.jpeg

Normal people price: $5, but the price of being that obnoxious spoiled kid who pulls out a designer protractor in third grade is priceless.

As is to be expected, Twitter thinks this whole line is an utter abomination.

Advertising

Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc