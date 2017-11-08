Tiffany's new ball of yarn is $9,000 but the reactions are priceless.

Tiffany & Co is a pretty ubiquitous brand, with their signature color and heart-shaped necklaces. But the jewelry company is apparently seeking world domination and has expanded further into home decor. REALLY EXPENSIVE home decor, under the line Everyday Objects. Here are some items that especially stand out for being ridiculously overpriced.

$95 paper cups, made from bone china.

Normal people price: $2 for a pack of 20, or the cost of the guilt you'll feel when stealing paper cups from your office.

$1,000 tin can.

Normal people price: $0 because who buys tin cans??? Use an empty soup can.

$1,500 off-brand LEGOs

Normal people price: maybe $4 since this set only includes 10 pieces and I have no idea how much LEGOs cost.

$9,000 ball of yarn.