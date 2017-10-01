Advertising

Fashion week is all about introducing new styles into the cultural lexicon. In many cases, fashion week is all about revamping old looks with a new twist. To this end, Balenciaga modeled platform Crocs at Paris Fashion Week as part of their SS18 presentation.

Unsurprisingly, people on Twitter had a lot of feelings about the decision to elevate Crocs into high-fashion.

Soooo how do we feel about Balenciaga's platform crocs? #Balenciaga pic.twitter.com/sw9kuQg5P1 — Sarah Mendelsohn (@ahitofsarah) October 1, 2017

i feel offended — cozy spice (@sydegee) October 1, 2017

The collaboration between Balenciaga and Crocs (how is this sentence real) has transformed the Classic Clogs into a 10-centimeter platform called the "Foam."

The Foam sounds like the name of an unconvincing monster in a made for TV horror movie.

“What do we do to make it Balenciaga with Demna? We put it with Crocs” Read Vogue's verdict https://t.co/PnCkr1p5OX pic.twitter.com/hxTc9WpX9q — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) October 1, 2017

With the Women Spring Summer 18 runway show, Balenciaga launches the “Foam” shoes, a 10 cm platform version of the iconic @Crocs clog. pic.twitter.com/TsjgjkllF2 — Balenciaga (@BALENCIAGA) October 1, 2017

Despite some kick-back to the garish look, some people on Twitter are feeling ready to embrace the wind at their back, and the truly proud statuesque posture that only comes about through platform Crocs.

Yoooo Balenciaga's platform Crocs>>> — Amanda Salaam (@_uncledaddy) October 1, 2017

balenciaga out here making platform crocs bih im here and alive for this pic.twitter.com/UIlFwJIVOU — spicy cabrona🔥 (@evvilegg) October 1, 2017

For the most part, the world of Twitter isn't ready to simultaneously embrace Spice Girls-level platforms AND the trademark shoes of gardening hermits.

It's just, a LOT of different feelings to be wearing on your feet. But hey, if you're up for the challenge, do you.

What's uglier than a croc? A platform croc, at Balenciaga pic.twitter.com/0c9vuRVzG9 — Alexander Fury (@AlexanderFury) October 1, 2017

No one tell Big Fashion about the toe shoes or they're next *shudder* pic.twitter.com/9eJVlX3w9Z — Kyle Collins (@KyleCollins) October 1, 2017

Suffice it to say, if you can pull off platform Crocs you can probably pull off anything.

