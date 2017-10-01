Fashion week is all about introducing new styles into the cultural lexicon. In many cases, fashion week is all about revamping old looks with a new twist. To this end, Balenciaga modeled platform Crocs at Paris Fashion Week as part of their SS18 presentation.
Unsurprisingly, people on Twitter had a lot of feelings about the decision to elevate Crocs into high-fashion.
The collaboration between Balenciaga and Crocs (how is this sentence real) has transformed the Classic Clogs into a 10-centimeter platform called the "Foam."
The Foam sounds like the name of an unconvincing monster in a made for TV horror movie.
Despite some kick-back to the garish look, some people on Twitter are feeling ready to embrace the wind at their back, and the truly proud statuesque posture that only comes about through platform Crocs.
For the most part, the world of Twitter isn't ready to simultaneously embrace Spice Girls-level platforms AND the trademark shoes of gardening hermits.
It's just, a LOT of different feelings to be wearing on your feet. But hey, if you're up for the challenge, do you.
Suffice it to say, if you can pull off platform Crocs you can probably pull off anything.