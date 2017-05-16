A Miami artist named Joel Avarez has created a fashion movement that requires only black tape, unwavering confidence, and a remarkable tolerance for the pain of a thousand pieces of tape being ripped off your bare skin at the end of the night. But that part's rarely seen on Instagram.
"It's just electrical tape," writes the Black Tape Project on Facebook, giving a how-to in four words.
Warning: the following images are probably not safe for your work, unless you work at Maxim magazine.
While the "Black Tape Project" has over 200,000 followers on Instagram, and you can book their models for parties and the like, outlets like the Daily Mail and New Zealand Herald imply that the trend is "catching on" with regular humans.
Is it, though?
The idea of a woman taping her skin is not completely new, but products like "flash tape" aren't a fashion statement, more a utility. Plus, you don't put it literally everywhere.
According to their Facebook page, The Black Tape Project is a "scintillating visual extravaganza." You could also call it the "black bar of censorship" reworked into fashion. Kim Kardashian knows.
Meanwhile, the Black Tape Project website hosts the following intriguing video.
If anyone can figure out why there's a prominently featured owl in it, reward yourself by not covering your body in tape and ripping it off your bare skin.