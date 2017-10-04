Advertising

Apparently, clear plastic knee patches in our mom jeans was not enough clear plastic for the fashion world. Don't worry, though–Chanel is hard at work to correct that imbalance.

As pointed out by Allure, Chanel's Spring 2018 runway show at Paris Fashion Week showcased a variety of clear fashion items. Most notably, there were endless pairs of clear boots, in the ankle-high, knee-high and over-the-knee varieties.

And Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel's creative director, didn't force just one model's legs to sweat beneath the clear plastic. Based on photos, it looks like nearly every model strutted down the outdoor, rain-free runway in a pair of the boots, in either black or white. They go with everything!

Not to mention, the models were all outfitted in other pieces of clear gear, from hats to fingerless gloves to jackets to ponchos. Take a look at photos of all the ~fashionable~ items, below.

Boots

Getty Images

Getty Images

Fingerless gloves and purses

Getty Images

Hooded ponchos

Getty Images

Hats and floating hoods

Getty Images

Hats and tiny ponchos

Getty Images

Hats and ponytail covers

Getty Images

Karl Lagerfeld is going to need some of his own clear jackets to protect him from the shit storm raining down on Twitter over this fashion show. The clear clothing reminded people of plenty of things that Chanel surely did not intend to evoke.

Karl - really! This is not Chanel - Perhaps better suited for TacoBell uniforms pic.twitter.com/TJ6qeI44Lv — CityKittyPress (@farago) October 3, 2017

Those gloves remind me of condoms. Sorry #chanel — Jaana Prada (@JaanaPrada) October 3, 2017

Si Coco Chanel viviera le daria un infarto por tan feas prendas.Parecen trapeadores — Rommel (@DolordePanza_) October 3, 2017

this is perfect for me, i'm going to niagara falls soon pic.twitter.com/P65R9zMnru — sophie hirsh (@maynotbecool) October 4, 2017

Call me old fashioned when it comes to footwear but Chanel new knee high clear boots are a no from me Black hot pink not shrink wrap look pic.twitter.com/Vb1rdwnIbP — Margaret Barrie (@mags4barrie) October 4, 2017

If you hate Chanel's new look as much as these people, don't worry–you probably can't afford to buy it, anyway.

