Megan Jayne Crabbe is a body positivity activist who's become an Instagram star for her refreshingly honest photos and captions. After overcoming anorexia in her teens, Megan began celebrating her newfound curves (and the beautiful belly rolls and cellulite that came along with them) on social media, encouraging women to love their real, unedited bodies and not feel pressured to emulate the Photoshopped images of so-called "perfection" that they're bombarded with every day.

In one of her most popular posts, she pointed out that thanks to endless airbrushing, contorted poses, and unrealistic #fitspiration imagery, we have forgotten that most women have belly rolls when they sit down. It's nothing to be ashamed of. It's not cause for panic or alarm. It's just a fact of life and gravity.

Megan was recently enlisted as a lingerie model for a campaign by UK-based lingerie brand Curvy Kate. But this is no ordinary bra campaign. Curvy Kate and Megan teamed up to give customers two distinct images for each lingerie set: one of Megan with full hair and makeup, posed, lit, and photographed by a professional photographer. The other? Megan hanging out at home in the same lingerie, makeup-free and sitting naturally.

As Megan says in her caption:

"Our bodies are glorious from every angle. Posed or unposed. Polished or not. And we sure as hell don't need to compare ourselves to anybody's highlight reel, after all, the model in the magazine doesn't even look like the model in the magazine most of the time."

In a blog post announcing the new campaign, Curvy Kate shared more amazing images from the campaign, along with their explanation for showcasing their products in a totally different way:

"[We wanted ]to show what professional photos really are – just manufactured moments in time. They’re a small snap shot which isn’t a true representation of how malleable and changeable our lives and bodies are. We sit on the sofa in our comfy PJs, we scrape our hair back and our tummies crease and bloat. The majority of us have cellulite and stretch marks, and we have lumps and bumps– because it’s part of being human and that isn’t something to feel bad about."

How. Awesome. Is. This.

If you think Megan looks just as good hanging out at home as she does in the professionally styled photos, that's the whole point. These aren't "before and after" photos. They're both real. They're both beautiful.

Mad props to Megan and Curvy Kate for making such an important (and gorgeous!) statement.

