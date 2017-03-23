Advertising

Megan Jayne Crabbe is a body positivity activist who's become an Instagram star for her refreshingly honest photos and captions. After overcoming anorexia in her teens, Megan began celebrating her newfound curves (and the beautiful belly rolls and cellulite that came along with them) on social media, encouraging women to love their real, unedited bodies and not feel pressured to emulate the Photoshopped images of so-called "perfection" that they're bombarded with every day.

I want you to know that this isn't your fault. All those thoughts about your body, all those things you hate about yourself - they didn't spring to life all by themselves. You live in a world that has taught you self hatred so well, and for that you hold no blame. It's not your fault that this world made you believe that your beauty can be seen in a mirror alone. It's dazed you with a blur of magazine covers and makeover shows. It's not your fault that this world tells you to value thin over everything, closing it's eyes to the people that sends to an early grave. Nobody told you that you don't exist to look like an empty image of photoshopped 'perfection'. Nobody told you don't exist to be looked at. If I could, I'd take you away. I'd put you in a world that teaches the truth - that you exist as so much more than a body. So when you're struggling, when those thoughts won't go away, when all the body positivity in the world won't quiet those voices. Just know that it isn't your fault. And that somewhere, there's another world where you can see how beautiful you really are. 💜💙💚🌈🌞

In one of her most popular posts, she pointed out that thanks to endless airbrushing, contorted poses, and unrealistic #fitspiration imagery, we have forgotten that most women have belly rolls when they sit down. It's nothing to be ashamed of. It's not cause for panic or alarm. It's just a fact of life and gravity.

Megan was recently enlisted as a lingerie model for a campaign by UK-based lingerie brand Curvy Kate. But this is no ordinary bra campaign. Curvy Kate and Megan teamed up to give customers two distinct images for each lingerie set: one of Megan with full hair and makeup, posed, lit, and photographed by a professional photographer. The other? Megan hanging out at home in the same lingerie, makeup-free and sitting naturally.

REAL TALK: the photo on the left is staged as hell. I was told where to put my legs, how to angle my arm, which way to tilt my hips and even how to hold my fingers. My eyes were watering from the false lashes and my hair will probably never look like that again. THESE ARE THE TYPE OF IMAGES WE COMPARE OURSELVES TO EVERYDAY! A posed, polished, perfectly lit snapshot of the highlight reel. Except this photoshoot was different, because after all the typically 'flattering' lingerie posing, @curvykate asked me to go home and recreate the pictures make-up free, hair undone and relaxed. Because behind-the-scenes deserves to be celebrated too! Our bodies are glorious from every angle. Posed or unposed. Polished or not. And we sure as hell don't need to compare ourselves to anybody's highlight reel, after all, the model in the magazine doesn't even look like the model in the magazine most of the time. 💜💙💚🌈🌞 You can see more about this photoshoot on @curvykate's blog, the link is in my bio! ✨ Left photo by @alisonvwebster with make-up by @sharlottejacks 💫

As Megan says in her caption:

"Our bodies are glorious from every angle. Posed or unposed. Polished or not. And we sure as hell don't need to compare ourselves to anybody's highlight reel, after all, the model in the magazine doesn't even look like the model in the magazine most of the time."

In a blog post announcing the new campaign, Curvy Kate shared more amazing images from the campaign, along with their explanation for showcasing their products in a totally different way:

"[We wanted ]to show what professional photos really are – just manufactured moments in time. They’re a small snap shot which isn’t a true representation of how malleable and changeable our lives and bodies are. We sit on the sofa in our comfy PJs, we scrape our hair back and our tummies crease and bloat. The majority of us have cellulite and stretch marks, and we have lumps and bumps– because it’s part of being human and that isn’t something to feel bad about."

How. Awesome. Is. This.

If you think Megan looks just as good hanging out at home as she does in the professionally styled photos, that's the whole point. These aren't "before and after" photos. They're both real. They're both beautiful.

Mad props to Megan and Curvy Kate for making such an important (and gorgeous!) statement.

