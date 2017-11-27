Woman discovers size 4 pants ordered online are more like a size 40. Twitter helps her laugh it off.

UK retailer Pretty Little Things is selling a pair of trendy pants—or trousers to those fancy folk across the pond—that is going viral for all the wrong reasons. The pants are intended to be a high-wasted fit with mega-flare bottoms that graze the end of one's heels or feet, if you're tall enough.

A number of people have ordered the pants only to discover the pants were designed for the BFG and not average-sized people.

One woman began the chorus of sympathetic tweets when she first posted a photo to Twitter.

The original poster commented that the pants were a UK size 6, which is a size 4 in the US.

Other women responded to the tweet with photos of their same regrettable purchase.