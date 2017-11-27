Woman discovers size 4 pants ordered online are more like a size 40. Twitter helps her laugh it off.

Advertising
UK retailer Pretty Little Things is selling a pair of trendy pants—or trousers to those fancy folk across the pond—that is going viral for all the wrong reasons. The pants are intended to be a high-wasted fit with mega-flare bottoms that graze the end of one's heels or feet, if you're tall enough.
A number of people have ordered the pants only to discover the pants were designed for the BFG and not average-sized people.
One woman began the chorus of sympathetic tweets when she first posted a photo to Twitter.
The original poster commented that the pants were a UK size 6, which is a size 4 in the US.
Other women responded to the tweet with photos of their same regrettable purchase.
Even with heels, these pants do not work.
Twitter had some good fun mocking the pants.
As an alternative use, the pants can be used as a blanket.
