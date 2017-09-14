If you've been looking for a way to coyly conceal your arms while showing off your hot nipples, the designers at Calvin Klein have your needs on tap.
Calvin Klein's brand new "Multicolor Wool Cheerleader Sweater" marries the arms of a sweater with the sheer chest of a fit go-go dancer for just $2,165!
Oh, hell yes.
Due to the market's high-demand for emotionally perplexing and torso-less sweaters, this bad boy is currently sold out.
Hopefully, you have a sheer hankie to mop up your $2000 fashion-induced tears.
To be fair, the model who trotted this out at New York Fashion Week KNOWS his nipples are putting the work.
While there were (somehow) enough interested buyers to sell out this puzzling piece of fashion, a lot of people have questions.
For starters, is this just a really warm summer piece? Or a winter piece for people who have skin made out of thick flannel?!
Then again, this is ideal for those gifted with Adonis-like torsos, or an alarming amount of self-confidence.
Surely, we're all wondering: will restaurants bend their "no shirt" rules if your nipples are covered in expensive sheer that's inexplicably connected to sweater sleeves?!
If you really want to lean into the clear look, you'd pair the Clear Knee Mom Jeans with this desecrated sweater.
This ensures your friends and acquaintances will never fantasize about your knees or your nips. Ever.
This is truly an exciting to be alive if you have a fear of commitment. More specifically, a fear of committing to a full piece of clothing.