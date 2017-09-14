Advertising

If you've been looking for a way to coyly conceal your arms while showing off your hot nipples, the designers at Calvin Klein have your needs on tap.

Calvin Klein's brand new "Multicolor Wool Cheerleader Sweater" marries the arms of a sweater with the sheer chest of a fit go-go dancer for just $2,165!

Oh, hell yes.

Due to the market's high-demand for emotionally perplexing and torso-less sweaters, this bad boy is currently sold out.

Advertising

Hopefully, you have a sheer hankie to mop up your $2000 fashion-induced tears.

Introducing the latest in Calvin Klein fashion! The $2,100 sweater with no torso... any buyers? #WakeUpCall pic.twitter.com/PoGWIhYDbN — Country 101.1 (@country1011fm) September 14, 2017

To be fair, the model who trotted this out at New York Fashion Week KNOWS his nipples are putting the work.

Introducing the latest in Calvin Klein fashion! The $2,100 sweater with no torso... any buyers? #WakeUpCall pic.twitter.com/PoGWIhYDbN — Country 101.1 (@country1011fm) September 14, 2017

Advertising

While there were (somehow) enough interested buyers to sell out this puzzling piece of fashion, a lot of people have questions.

For starters, is this just a really warm summer piece? Or a winter piece for people who have skin made out of thick flannel?!

$2000 to still be cold? idts. https://t.co/XhdwKWmfCB — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) September 14, 2017

Then again, this is ideal for those gifted with Adonis-like torsos, or an alarming amount of self-confidence.

I'm always asking myself: How can I show more nipple today? Calvin Klein has answered that question. https://t.co/UM1Jg8JgUd — Jack Lauterback (@jackgoesforth) September 14, 2017

Advertising

Surely, we're all wondering: will restaurants bend their "no shirt" rules if your nipples are covered in expensive sheer that's inexplicably connected to sweater sleeves?!

The new #calvinklein sweater is going to wreak havoc on that No Shirt, No Shoes, No Service thing and I'm cool with that. — Raven Lunatic (@RavenLunaticFSD) September 14, 2017

If you really want to lean into the clear look, you'd pair the Clear Knee Mom Jeans with this desecrated sweater.

This ensures your friends and acquaintances will never fantasize about your knees or your nips. Ever.

These are actual jeans you can buy at @Nordstrom that cost $95.



Called Clear Knee Mom Jeans.



We are truly living in the dark time line. pic.twitter.com/vv9flwQeXx — Saucy Jed Whitaker (@Jed05) March 13, 2017

Advertising

This is truly an exciting to be alive if you have a fear of commitment. More specifically, a fear of committing to a full piece of clothing.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.