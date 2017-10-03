Advertising

Someone at Louis Vuitton is a big Stranger Things fan. At the fashion house's Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday, a model walked down the runway in a chic pastel printed shirt — covered up with a Stranger Things tee. We wouldn't have thought the high fashion set had much time for Netflix & chill. Apparently, we would have thought wrong.

Journalists reporting from the show were just as excited as fans on Twitter.

Stranger Things is more than good television it’s ART it’s FASHION https://t.co/xjh2XDLaUT — Ali (@af0yy) October 3, 2017

Maybe Nicolas Ghesquiere cannot wait wait for season 2 of Stranger Things, like myself! 😂 @LouisVuitton #PFW — The MarkNikkoCamacho (@camachma1820) October 3, 2017

and people will buy it for $500 to look "cool". https://t.co/hSPbtxit3q — nikko (@shanikkogandia) October 3, 2017

I wear geeky t-shirts like this all the time. Am I considered a fashionista now? 🤓 #imokwiththis #geekchic https://t.co/NWzMBluyoy — Emilie Joelle (@emilie_music) October 3, 2017

Of course, the Stranger Things account itself also weighed in.

The TV show shoutout couldn't have happened at a better time for the brand. The show is coming back this month, with new episodes set to debut on Netflix on October 27. Until then, fans can keep busy figuring out how to save up for a Louis Vuitton shirt.

