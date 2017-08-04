Advertising

If you're directing a community theater production of The Crucible and you've been given an unlimited budget (first off, congratulations, that's unheard of), look no further than this $450 pilgrim dress.

Twitter user Doree Shafrir recently tweeted an image of a fashion brand called Creatures of Comfort's Sequoia Dress in a stunning vomit green color and the internet can't get enough. Shafrir captioned the screenshot of the dress, "bless everyone who is pretty enough, skinny enough, and rich enough to wear this dress." (The word 'skinny' referring to how the dress only comes in sizes 2, 4, and 6.)

Behold, the dress in all its glory:

bless everyone who is pretty enough, skinny enough, and rich enough to wear this dress pic.twitter.com/7XFmL0G8bf — Doree Shafrir (@doree) August 1, 2017

Truly, the only genre one can define this article of clothing under is "cult wear."

Twitter quickly caught wind of her tweet, and users responded with endless references to Typhoid Mary, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Sister Wives.

serving these Typhoid Mary LOOKS https://t.co/B10wDwBPDL — im baby jeff (@shamikaofficial) August 3, 2017

the sister wives and I all decided to go with turd brown. the color matches our sadness. — Amy Brady (@ingredient_x) August 1, 2017

LARPing is way too expensive now smh — Nessun Gorka (@NickAllenComedy) August 1, 2017

That's a dress I could go out with my girls in...and immediately start accusing the elderly in town of witchcraft. — Alana Massey (@AlanaMassey) August 1, 2017

"Loose across the shoulders for ease of stone-throwing." — Nathaniel Woodward (@stubhubby) August 1, 2017

Twas Goody Nurse that made me do it! She has afflicted me! *hysterically shrieks* — Empire & Southern (@Empire_Southern) August 4, 2017

Going to stock up on these for when life turns into the Handmaid's Tale for real. https://t.co/U1pW8Lczui — summer goth (@NicCageMatch) August 4, 2017 Don't the designers know the Amish don't have the Internet? Huge oversight. — Emma Bilderback (@masterjediemma) August 1, 2017

Naturally, the good people of Twitter then started to explore Creatures of Comfort's website for more gems and they quickly found the "sexy" version of the pilgrim dress. You know, so you can take the look from day to night.

OMG it comes in SEXY too. I'm dying. I died. pic.twitter.com/LVSR03cR7l — Mary Beth Williams (@embeedub) August 1, 2017

And while the dress itself is definitely a unique style, vintage is in these days, so some people are into it. Really, the most shocking part of this all is really the $450 price tag. As one person pointed out,

They legit got like 14 of these in different colors at every thrift store in America for like $7 https://t.co/SxvmmYmV5z — #BigBlue4President (@azher_spitsfire) August 3, 2017

If you're secretly into cult wear, there's no shame. Just promise us you'll check out a few thrift stores before dropping $450 on this.

Photos courtesy of Creatures of Comfort.

