Prince Harry celebrated his first Father's Day and broke the Internet.

Prince Harry isn't just a member of England's royal family - he's also a new dad. He and Duchess Meghan of Sussex welcomed Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor into the world last month. He joins William and Kate's three offspring (George, Charlotte, and Lewis) as royal grandchildren. I assume he's being accordingly spoiled with elaborate titles, jewels, and small islands.

Archie was born on May 6 and immediately became the subject of memes, tweets, and international speculation. Honestly? It's probably for the best that's he's a baby and doesn't know what's going on. All that scrutiny is way too intense for the average person. That said: Archie's far from average. He's the newest addition to the globe's most famous royal family.

Harry and Megan recognized Father's Day by posting an adorable photo of baby Archie to Instagram. It's already amassed 1.5 million likes and over 22,000 comments.