'Feminist' guy loses his sh*t when female artist won't draw a free portrait for his grandma.

Anyone can claim they're a feminist who is working to promote a more equal world for women, but none of those claims hold water if you're a jerk who mistreats women in your personal life.

In a recent Reddit post, user Sunriseglow shared a prime example of this disconnect.

It all started when she was approached by a guy at her school who runs the feminist club (there's a lot to unpack in that sentence alone). The conversation kicked off fairly normal, he saw her art online and wanted to commission a portrait of himself to gift to his sick grandmother.

However, the conversation quickly escalated into a whole mess when he revealed he didn't want to pay for the artwork. He made it very apparent that he felt entitled to a free picture because his grandma was hospitalized.

At first, the artist was gracious with him, and explained that she empathized with his grandma but needs to be paid for her skills and supplies. This is when it somehow got worse.