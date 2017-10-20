25 shirts every foodie needs in their wardrobe ASAP

25 shirts every foodie needs in their wardrobe ASAP
Oct 20, 2017@4:38 PM
Foodies know that there is nothing more important in the world than food. We're not ashamed to admit that we care about our pizza more than we care about 99.9% of people in our lives and we're also not ashamed to say that we'll go head first into a large pie by ourselves on a Friday night. What better way to show our TLC for our snacks and dinner than by wearing it across our chest? Add these to your Christmas list, pronto.

1. Ranch dressing over everything:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Screen-Shot-2017-10-18-at-11.37.04-AM.png

Get it here.

2. I'm only thotty for Tacos:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Screen-Shot-2017-10-18-at-11.40.32-AM.png

Get it here.

3. Fries B4 Guys 4EVER:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Screen-Shot-2017-10-18-at-11.41.26-AM.png
Get it here.

4. Pho-Sho:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Screen-Shot-2017-10-18-at-11.42.26-AM.png

Get it here.

5. Lonely & hungry for Mac & Cheese:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Screen-Shot-2017-10-18-at-11.43.27-AM.png

Get it here.

6. Chipot-Bae:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Screen-Shot-2017-10-18-at-11.44.14-AM.png
Get it here.

7. Feed the booty with some pizza.

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Screen-Shot-2017-10-18-at-11.45.14-AM.png

Get it here.

8. Married to Mac:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Screen-Shot-2017-10-18-at-11.47.28-AM.png

Get it here.

9. Corndogs before horndogs:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Screen-Shot-2017-10-18-at-11.48.28-AM.png
Get it here.

10. All hail grilled cheesus:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Screen-Shot-2017-10-18-at-11.49.22-AM.png

Get it here.

11. I'd shake Satan's hand for Nutella:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Screen-Shot-2017-10-18-at-11.50.20-AM.png

Get it here.

12. Bae-Goals:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Screen-Shot-2017-10-18-at-11.51.24-AM.png
Get it here.

13. I'm definitely bread inside.

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Screen-Shot-2017-10-18-at-11.52.09-AM.png

Get it here.

14. Love triangles can work.

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Screen-Shot-2017-10-18-at-11.53.26-AM.png

Get it here.

15. Send noodles:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Screen-Shot-2017-10-18-at-11.54.19-AM.png
Get it here.

16. My jokes are very cheesy:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Screen-Shot-2017-10-18-at-11.56.09-AM.png

Get it here.

17. Sushi rollin':

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Screen-Shot-2017-10-18-at-11.56.51-AM.png

Get it here.

18. Let's get chip-faced:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Screen-Shot-2017-10-18-at-11.57.41-AM.png
Get it here.

19. Lit breakfast:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Screen-Shot-2017-10-18-at-11.58.29-AM.png

Get it here.

20. Pray to cheesus:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Screen-Shot-2017-10-18-at-12.00.21-PM.png

Get it here.

21. Gyro head:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Screen-Shot-2017-10-18-at-12.01.15-PM.png
Get it here.

22. Baby got buns:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Screen-Shot-2017-10-18-at-12.02.10-PM.png

Get it here.

23. Nugs not drugs:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Screen-Shot-2017-10-18-at-12.03.23-PM.png

Get it here.

24. Breadsticks > Dick pics:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Screen-Shot-2017-10-18-at-12.04.20-PM.png
Get it here.

25. True love never dies.

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Screen-Shot-2017-10-18-at-12.05.26-PM.png

Get it here.

Sources: PizzaBottle
