Advertising

Chipotle was forced to close one of their Virginia locations near Washington, D.C., after more than a dozen customers became ill with food poisoning symptoms.

The Mexican food chain restaurant closed its Sterling, Virginia store when at least 13 customers reported they got sick from eating there. Two had to go to the emergency room.

Chipotle reports that the location will remain closed until "complete sanitization" is completed.

Crunch time. A post shared by Chipotle (@chipotlemexicangrill) on Jul 16, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

Customers took to the website I Was Poisoned to share their experiences, with one writing: “Friday 7/14: Daughter and friends went to Chipotle. Saturday 7/15: stomach pains and nausea started in morning...violently sick, puking, diarrhea, severe pain, overnight into Sunday. Friends ill as well with one friend also in ER. Sunday 7/16: Hospital visit for dehydration, nausea, pain. Monday 7/17: severe pain, trauma pain.”

Advertising

Another shared: “Friday 7/14 I ate Chipotle with my friend. We both ended up sick with symptoms starting Sunday morning. I had violent vomiting (every 30 mins about 20 times in one day).”

The restaurant and health authorities are working together to understand the cause of illness, with the reported symptoms indicative of norovirus. The New York Post reports that Jim Marsden, Chipotle’s head of food safety, said in a statement: "The reported symptoms are consistent with norovirus. Norovirus does not come from our food supply, and it is safe to eat at Chipotle."

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.