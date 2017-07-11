Advertising

Oh happy day, Chipotle is testing queso and people are legit freaking out. While the tasty cheese dip hasn’t yet been added to the menu nationwide, it is in the testing phase of things, so fingers are crossed we’ll be tasting its goodness soon.

The queso is currently being tested at their New York City public test kitchen. Chief Marketing Officer Mark Crumpacker explained why the chain restaurant is exploring the possibility of this new menu item, telling USA Today: “Queso is something that’s been requested from us for many, many years. Pretty much since we started.”

Advertising

"Chipotle will now have queso" pic.twitter.com/JHBqVsf6Pw — J A K E H E R R O N (@jake_herron) July 11, 2017

Crumpacker further explained that if the test goes well, in about a month, the new item will grace the menu of some Chipotle locations, with California and Colorado likely to be the first.

With a commitment to making “food with integrity,” using all-natural ingredients, Chipotle has avoided queso in the past because it typically requires food additives for stability. With the addition of potato starch and tapioca starch for their all-natural queso, the dip is a little grainier than other food chains, but still delicious.

Advertising

Crumpacker explained, “When you compare it to the more synthetic ones, it’s got a different texture. But it’s melted cheese, and that’s what actual cheese taste like.”

Confirmed. We are testing queso. 😎 -Olivia — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) July 10, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.