The topic of French fries never fails to elicit strong feelings. In case you had any doubts about the validity of this statement, take a look at this chart ranking all the different types of fries that's currently making the rounds on social media:

Feeling passionate, enraged, and ready to throw down? Yep, so is the rest of the internet. Twitter users are making their strong French fry opinions known, tearing the chart's rankings to shreds and challenging anyone who disagrees. These two tweets accurately capture the emotional tenor of the online French fry dialog:

Currently watching lifelong friendships perish in flame and blood over that goddamn french fries rating chart — Iron Spike (@Iron_Spike) June 11, 2017

That french fries ranking graphic is tearing us apart as a nation — Elsbeth Tascioni (@seelolago) June 11, 2017

The major themes of the disagreements? Waffle fries taking the number one spot, perceived disrespect to curly fries, and whether or not tater tots should even count as French fries.

I have never seen a more flawed list in my entire life. 3,7, 12 and 15 are TERRIBLE. Waffle fries are not number one, not even in top 5. pic.twitter.com/bjI80Sh7k6 — Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) June 11, 2017

The disrespectful placing of curly fries is something I will not condone. pic.twitter.com/6kPv5tdKwU — Louis Rich (@TaulRobeson) June 11, 2017

I don't want to live in a world where Belgian fries are ranked higher than shoestring fries. We deserve so much better. — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) June 11, 2017

Shoestring fries are hash browns in disguise. Disqualified in my book — Brandroid (@NallsyMove) June 11, 2017 Tater tots aren't fries lol wtf — wally brando 💐 (@cheryltunts) June 11, 2017 I will have all the tater tots that you anti-tot heathens turn your backs on. — SaucissonSec (@saucissonsec) June 11, 2017 frankly shoestring fries ranked above wedges & sweet potato is a goddamn travesty — invited |hecksmaniac (@hecksmaniac) June 11, 2017 Everyone on this website is wrong about Fries. This is why Trump won. — Honest Loyalty Jon (@JonFHoffman) June 11, 2017

The omission of poutine caused a lot of controversy as well. The iconic Canadian delicacy not getting ranked AT ALL was perceived as a major slight and it's not an exaggeration to say it might spark a war with Canada.

SO Y'ALL WILL PUT GARLIC FRIES AS TOP 5 BUT POUTINE DOESN'T EVEN MAKE THE LIST?? THE DISRESPECT https://t.co/fUCL2vOc14 — talia 🍊 (@tropigaI) June 11, 2017

Uhhhh poutine?? I'm feeling potato discrimination up here in Quebec. https://t.co/l9C7ENbJVW — Maia Aziz (@MaiaAziz1) June 11, 2017

True. I don't how it works that I will travel 18 hours for poutine but wouldn't cross a table for cheese fries https://t.co/qKShgebOHX — Tressie Mc (@tressiemcphd) June 11, 2017

If there's one thing we can all agree on, it's this: passionately arguing about fries has made us really hungry and fries of any kind sound really good right now.

I do want some French fries since the timeline posted that completely controversial and wrong French fry ranking yesterday — problematic✨goddess (@NamasteHeaux) June 11, 2017

