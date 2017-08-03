Advertising

Being so comfortable around your bae that you don't give your spelling mistakes a second thought is definitely a good place to be in your relationship. But bae exploiting your hilarious spelling mistakes on Twitter to the point of virality? Honestly, that's an even better place for your relationship to be in.

A Twitter user by the name of Neve recently received a pretty sweet text from a pal named Lee, letting her know that he bought her a croissant. Aw, that's nice of you, Lee! However, Lee had evidently never seen the word croissant written out before, so his texts involved some pretty convoluted spellings of the pastry:

"Couissoiunt," followed by "qwas aren't."

These typos are pretty bad. Like, they're definitely on par with bone apple tea and chicken scissor salad. But look how cute his texts are! Qwas aren't pic.twitter.com/2MkVPy6rX0 — neve (@nevemcguinnessx) July 30, 2017 To be fair, Lee did admit that he "can't spell that." And it's important to note that croissant IS a hard word to spell. For one thing, it's French. Plus, the "r" is pronounced with a "w" sound. We're going to go out on a limb here and say that if the same person who made up the word hors d'oeuvre made up the word croissant, it probably would be spelled something like qwas aren't. Hope you enjoy your qwas aren't, Neve! Bone apple tea!

