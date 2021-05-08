McDonald's location goes viral for posting sign saying no one wants to work there.

On May 19th, McDonald's employees in 15 cities are planning a strike to demand a $15 minimum wage. Right now fast food franchises across the country are experience a massive labor shortage. Republicans are blaming the "generous" coronavirus relief bill. Democrats argue that it's the low pay.

Whoever you agree with, this TikTok video sums things up pretty well.

Responses to the post were mixed. Some people think unemployment benefits are too generous, while other people think the pay needs to be higher and employees need to be treated better.