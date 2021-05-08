Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
McDonald's location goes viral for posting sign saying no one wants to work there.

McDonald's location goes viral for posting sign saying no one wants to work there.

Amy Goldberg
May 8, 2021 | 1:33 PM
ADVERTISING

On May 19th, McDonald's employees in 15 cities are planning a strike to demand a $15 minimum wage. Right now fast food franchises across the country are experience a massive labor shortage. Republicans are blaming the "generous" coronavirus relief bill. Democrats argue that it's the low pay.

Whoever you agree with, this TikTok video sums things up pretty well.

@brittanyjade903

Y’all, Our McDonald’s is savage AF 😂😂

♬ Oh No No No - Music Falcon

Responses to the post were mixed. Some people think unemployment benefits are too generous, while other people think the pay needs to be higher and employees need to be treated better.

© Copyright 2021 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content