Of all the 1,000-word stories to run in the New York Times, one titled "Ode to the Buttered Roll, That New York Lifeline" is the one that's captured Twitter's attention this week.

In the essay, author Sadie Stein delves into the history and culture of the "buttered roll," a common New York City breakfast order. The sandwich is simply a kaiser roll sliced in half and coated with a layer of butter. Stein's research, which is mostly based on personal stories from New Yorkers and accounts from a few people who sell the simple dish, posits it as an oh-so-New York thing. She goes as far to call it a "distinctly local phenomenon," which ordering out-of-state might illicit "blank incomprehension."

However, the people of the internet disagree.

Some cracked jokes about what the buttered roll is known as in their towns:

Sorry, I'm just a naive Alabama hillbilly what ain't never been to no big city before, so I'm confused. What is "butter?" — Conan the Targaryen (@GenusUnknown) August 2, 2017

I thought this was satire until I read the article. In parts of Philadelphia, we call it wheat disc with cow cream. — Bonnie K (@BonniBK) August 2, 2017

In the backwater province of New Jersey, we call it Emulsified Ghee and Yeast Cake... These city folk do put on airs. https://t.co/9ib2Gvgfuh — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) August 2, 2017

I’m from Texas and we call kaiser rolls “giddy-up buns” — bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) August 2, 2017

While others expressed their disagreement in plainer terms.

This is possibly the least accurate paragraph the NYT has ever published. https://t.co/3cnvrLTz0L pic.twitter.com/HEDrzos3se — Tom Gara (@tomgara) August 2, 2017

I grew up in Texas and have been enjoying buttered rolls over that time. Explore the US more. Buttered rolls are everywhere, not just NY. — Chris Hanson (@MChrisHanson) August 2, 2017

Have you ever actually traveled outside of NYC? Buttered rolls are sold and consumed everywhere. They're not a NYC phenomenon. — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) August 2, 2017

A Midwesterner shared a photo in an attempt to prove buttered rolls exist across the country...

...but a New York resident quickly shot his theory down.

See, that’s a “roll” with “butter” but that’s definitely not a buttered roll. — Barry Petchesky (@barry) August 2, 2017

And when all else fails, it's always safe to poke fun at New Yorkers for being so ~elite~.

Hilarious! They invented water & air in NYC too! Buttered hard rolls, I'm guessing, have been around for 100+ years... — Scott Fleetwood (@fleets93) August 2, 2017

A homage to the humble glass of iced water, a quiet New York City ritual that is virtually unheard of outside the five boroughs. — Tom Gara (@tomgara) August 2, 2017

And now, please excuse me, but I have an appointment at the corner bodega with a buttered roll.

