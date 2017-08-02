Advertising

Of all the 1,000-word stories to run in the New York Times, one titled "Ode to the Buttered Roll, That New York Lifeline" is the one that's captured Twitter's attention this week.

In the essay, author Sadie Stein delves into the history and culture of the "buttered roll," a common New York City breakfast order. The sandwich is simply a kaiser roll sliced in half and coated with a layer of butter. Stein's research, which is mostly based on personal stories from New Yorkers and accounts from a few people who sell the simple dish, posits it as an oh-so-New York thing. She goes as far to call it a "distinctly local phenomenon," which ordering out-of-state might illicit "blank incomprehension."

However, the people of the internet disagree.

Some cracked jokes about what the buttered roll is known as in their towns:

While others expressed their disagreement in plainer terms.

A Midwesterner shared a photo in an attempt to prove buttered rolls exist across the country...

...but a New York resident quickly shot his theory down.

And when all else fails, it's always safe to poke fun at New Yorkers for being so ~elite~.

And now, please excuse me, but I have an appointment at the corner bodega with a buttered roll.

Sources: Twitter
