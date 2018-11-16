Student shares hidden campus 'shrine' to Danny Devito. Things only got weirder from there.

Underneath the Catholic school I attended for seven years, there was a labyrinth-like series of passages that the most adventurous students (i.e., not me) explored. Affectionately called 'the catacombs', these tunnels were the perfect place to hide contraband or sneak in a quick make out session. At a reunion years later, the alumni were permitted to 'tour' them and see the school's innards, which were equal parts creepy and intriguing. I might've gotten spiderwebs in my hair, but I finally made out with someone in the catacombs. Thanks Kurt!

This week on Twitter, SUNY Purchase students unveiled the 'shrine' to Danny Devito hidden in a campus bathroom, which almost immediately went viral.

the best thing about my school is the danny devito shrine hidden behind the paper towel dispenser in one of the bathrooms pic.twitter.com/3jFe0V9eK6 — snootosphere (not responding to dms about shrine) (@slackerdook) November 13, 2018

@DannyDeVito yo. My college has a secret room that worships you. Come visit!!!!!!!!! SUNY Purchase come through -me and my friends pic.twitter.com/6HMqr85HQx — Kait (@terreeslavie) October 10, 2018