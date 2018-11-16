Student shares hidden campus 'shrine' to Danny Devito. Things only got weirder from there.

Underneath the Catholic school I attended for seven years, there was a labyrinth-like series of passages that the most adventurous students (i.e., not me) explored. Affectionately called 'the catacombs', these tunnels were the perfect place to hide contraband or sneak in a quick make out session. At a reunion years later, the alumni were permitted to 'tour' them and see the school's innards, which were equal parts creepy and intriguing. I might've gotten spiderwebs in my hair, but I finally made out with someone in the catacombs. Thanks Kurt!
This week on Twitter, SUNY Purchase students unveiled the 'shrine' to Danny Devito hidden in a campus bathroom, which almost immediately went viral.
The shrine's existence riveted people, inspiring speculation about its origins and visits from more students. I smile thinking of caffeine-addled freshmen trekking across campus to visit a shrine recognizing a beloved character actor - a pilgrimage of sorts.
Sadly, nothing gold can stay. Since the shrine became immortalized online, it's been sealed shut for 'safety reasons.'
SUNY Purchase has encouraged Danny Devito himself to visit the school and his legion of fans there. In the meantime, students are mourning the shrine's closure. Remind me to acquire a time machine, travel back to 2008, and only apply to art schools for college.