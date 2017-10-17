19 Utterly Perfect Responses To 'Send Nudes' Texts

1.
"Send nudes"— maartist.md (@maartistmd) January 7, 2017
"Ok" pic.twitter.com/Wu068Bn8Fg
2.
I'VE BEEN SENDING HIM A PICTURE OF THE LOADING SIGN AND HE STILL HASNT REALISED LMAO pic.twitter.com/TiPGT3p3s8— - (@jwzayn) January 6, 2016
3.
I just got nudes from team Snapchat— victor pope jr (@VictorPopeJr) January 1, 2017
4.
I hate it when i drop my laundry. @totalfratmove pic.twitter.com/MNz4tG2R1g— maderal (@john_maderal) December 12, 2016
5.
nudes are art so you ain't a hoe you a vincent van ghoe— ㅤㅤㅤ (@3amfeeI) January 8, 2017
6.
7.
"send nudes" pic.twitter.com/cFgziYqFsl— flör,,. (@josephboludeame) January 7, 2017
8.
When you go to compose a tweet and your nudes pop up on the bottom of the screen like sis can I get some privacy— Yarali ✨ (@YarasGarden) January 4, 2017
9.
Kidnapper: Pay up or I'll leak your nudes— Elle (@Dcbelle02) February 19, 2015
Me: So what?
K: Then I'll tweet your drafts
M: Ok don't do anything crazy we can work this out
10.
Want his attention?— Crazy Stalker Mom (@texasstalkermom) October 8, 2015
Send nudes
Want to piss him off?
When he responds,
reply "Oops, wrong person"
11.
Now that it's abandoned nudes, I hope Playboy goes with its other major brand identity and becomes a magazine about a very fancy rabbit.— Tim Carvell (@timcarvell) October 13, 2015
12.
regular people: good morning baby, i love u— one of ur hoes (@miliondollameat) January 5, 2017
me (an intellectual): wake up send nudes bitch
13.
Nudes are an art, you aren't a hoe you're a Leonarhoe Da Vinci.— jeff (@leftoversketti) January 8, 2017
14.
one day I'll get the hang of this 😔😔 pic.twitter.com/lnJeWpnblM— Peyton (@Nites) November 20, 2016
15.
[In the beginning, God created the heavens and earth...]— Blind Chow (@BlindChow) October 4, 2015
EARTH: yo
GOD: what?
EARTH: send nudes
GOD: *creates Adam & Eve*
EARTH: nice
16.
I hate it when my sprinkles spill..🙄 #deckthehalls pic.twitter.com/Kltuzweurx— olivia troiola (@oliviaaxo1) December 25, 2016
17.
if someone broke up with me id stop talking to them for months and then "accidentally" send them my best nudes & then continue not talking— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) January 6, 2017
18.
I don't know what's more embarrassing, accidentally sending nudes to your boss or getting a pay decrease as a result of your nudes.— Lil Booty Boss (@Lil_Booty_Boss) August 11, 2016
19.
[texting my girlfriend]— Lazy dog (@LaziestCanine) December 18, 2014
wyd?
"Just finished my homework"
Cool, Send a pic (; ?
*gf sends a nude*
Ewww wtf!! i meant of your homework!