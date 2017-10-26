25 memes that were literally written about you when you’re drunk.

Oct 26, 2017@6:29 PM
If you're like me, you've been destroying your liver for years now. You love to drink! Beer, wine, cocktails, margs — if it contains alcohol, you're chugging it and loving it. Whether it's going out to the club and getting lit, or drinking alone and crying in your room (or maybe that's just a "me" thing), drinking is your passion. Some may argue you have a slight drinking problem (BYE haters), while others may just consider you the life of the party.

Like the Amy Winehouse lyric "they tried to make me go to rehab I said, 'no, no, no'," you don't listen to anyone when they say you have a problem (RIP tho, Amy!). You love alcohol and making mistakes! Here are 25 memes that are spot-on for every borderline alcoholic. Maybe you can scroll through the next time you're shhwasted to keep you from doing something dumb you'll regret tomorrow morning. Probably not though — you're an intoxicated idiot.

Disclaimer: I did write this sober. I hope my mom is proud.

1. Real life photo of your inebriated ass last weekend:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1799851_335703693289059_2118515504_n.jpg

2. Anytime someone serves you a drink that actually tastes delightful:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/nrm_1424878850-screen_shot_2015-02-25_at_154036-750x398.jpg

3. How you plan your day:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/kimkalcmeme.jpg

4. ALWAYS, TBH.

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Screen-Shot-2017-10-19-at-10.55.36-AM-1.png
5. When your friend tries to act like your doctor.

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Screen-Shot-2017-10-19-at-10.08.08-AM.png

6. You've even curated your own drunken vernacular.

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/yethmeme.jpg

7. And your drinking habit has helped you discover your real talents.

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/b6fd5da927d3ea649a3744af5ce7f616-funny-memes-funny-shit-720x750.jpg

8. HA, why do people even bother asking you?

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Screen-Shot-2017-10-22-at-12.41.40-PM.png

9. Your drunken stupid mistakes include: forgetting your car, cracking your phone screen, texting your ex, eating too much pizza etc.

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Screen-Shot-2017-10-22-at-1.00.26-PM.png
10. You arriving to your family dinner, or rather any event.

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/03eff786422ef6497b026ab0920ab3bb-funny-images-funny-shit.jpg

11. Honestly, you only have a job to fund your drinking habits.

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Screen-Shot-2017-10-22-at-1.02.33-PM.png

12. You only double check things when alcohol is involved.

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Screen-Shot-2017-10-22-at-2.28.16-PM.png

13. Every f*cking day is a chance to celebrate.

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Screen-Shot-2017-10-22-at-1.05.40-PM.png

14. You don't understand people who don't drink everything that is in front of them. Do they not understand there are sober people out there DYING?

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Screen-Shot-2017-10-22-at-1.04.00-PM.png
15. The night after drinking is ALWAYS a sweatpants and detox day.

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Screen-Shot-2017-10-22-at-1.08.34-PM.png

16. You can't even watch TV sober at this point.

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Screen-Shot-2017-10-22-at-1.12.36-PM.png

17. What's worse: your beer count or your drunken mistake body count?

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Screen-Shot-2017-10-22-at-1.12.53-PM.png

18. But at least your drinking problem has helped you love the environment!

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Screen-Shot-2017-10-22-at-1.15.04-PM-750x446.png

19. When you're out, drawing attention to yourself is a must.

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Screen-Shot-2017-10-22-at-1.15.34-PM.png
20. This is your hungover morning ritual.

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Screen-Shot-2017-10-22-at-2.01.30-PM.png

21. Basically, you're known for telling EVERYONE you love them at a party.

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/drunk-baby-loveyoumom.jpg

22. And you'll share everything, except your alc (greedy best friends, amiright?)

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/344a4214d632fc838cf1d2b8ed2809a8.jpg

23. All the photos you've ever been tagged in on Facebook.

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/d7fac28b4bf8bd63cfbe6b20e1db7cb2-funny-alcohol-memes-drunk-humor-1.jpg

24. You only workout so you can drink more.

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/My-Workout-Routine-Consists-Of-Sweating-Out-Alcohol-So-I-Can-Go-Drink-Again-Funny-Card-Image.png
25. But at least at the end of your life, you'll know you died a fabulous drunk b*tch!

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/3ee3ec66a9fc8e5edd6fba422a80f938-alcohol-memes.jpg
