25 memes that were literally written about you when you’re drunk.

If you're like me, you've been destroying your liver for years now. You love to drink! Beer, wine, cocktails, margs — if it contains alcohol, you're chugging it and loving it. Whether it's going out to the club and getting lit, or drinking alone and crying in your room (or maybe that's just a "me" thing), drinking is your passion. Some may argue you have a slight drinking problem (BYE haters), while others may just consider you the life of the party.
Like the Amy Winehouse lyric "they tried to make me go to rehab I said, 'no, no, no'," you don't listen to anyone when they say you have a problem (RIP tho, Amy!). You love alcohol and making mistakes! Here are 25 memes that are spot-on for every borderline alcoholic. Maybe you can scroll through the next time you're shhwasted to keep you from doing something dumb you'll regret tomorrow morning. Probably not though — you're an intoxicated idiot.
Disclaimer: I did write this sober. I hope my mom is proud.
1. Real life photo of your inebriated ass last weekend:
2. Anytime someone serves you a drink that actually tastes delightful:
3. How you plan your day:
4. ALWAYS, TBH.
5. When your friend tries to act like your doctor.
6. You've even curated your own drunken vernacular.
7. And your drinking habit has helped you discover your real talents.
8. HA, why do people even bother asking you?
9. Your drunken stupid mistakes include: forgetting your car, cracking your phone screen, texting your ex, eating too much pizza etc.
10. You arriving to your family dinner, or rather any event.
11. Honestly, you only have a job to fund your drinking habits.
12. You only double check things when alcohol is involved.
13. Every f*cking day is a chance to celebrate.
14. You don't understand people who don't drink everything that is in front of them. Do they not understand there are sober people out there DYING?
15. The night after drinking is ALWAYS a sweatpants and detox day.
16. You can't even watch TV sober at this point.
17. What's worse: your beer count or your drunken mistake body count?
18. But at least your drinking problem has helped you love the environment!
19. When you're out, drawing attention to yourself is a must.
20. This is your hungover morning ritual.