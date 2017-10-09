Advertising

We've all been there. You're out drinking, having a great time, feeling like you're an absolute baller — but then somewhere in the back of your mind is that remembrance that if you don't call it a night soon, your body will punish you for it in ways that you shutter to imagine.

If you don't make this your last drink, you'll wake up feeling like you spent the night consuming battery acid instead of Long Island Iced Teas. Yet, you continue. Surely just one more can't hurt that much, right? Wrong.

Good thing there are tweets that understand how bad it is for you. They won't make you less hungover, but they will make you feel less alone in the world.

1.

This wine tastes like tomorrow's going to be awful. — Alyssa Wolff (@alyssawolff) June 19, 2015

2.

Hangover cure: Go back to sleep and never wake up again. — Mike Primavera (@primawesome) August 24, 2014

3.

the best part of any hangover is getting to solve a mystery about ur own life like what happened? Where am I? Why is my phone in rice again? — Dory (@Dory) January 9, 2017

4.

The best wine pairing is Pinot Grigio and Advil. — Alison Leiby (@AlisonLeiby) November 3, 2016

5.

You know you're hungover when you brush your teeth with your sunglasses on. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) January 27, 2014

6.

When your hangover wakes you up and you lie there for hours needing a piss and a glass of water. pic.twitter.com/uJupZhP4QC — Jamie East (@jamieeast) November 29, 2015

7.

I've got a hangover so epic that George R.R. Martin has begun writing a series of novels about it. — Kelly S. (@kelter1) April 11, 2015

8.

22 year old me after a night of drinking: "I hope I didn't do anything stupid."



29 year old me: "I hope I didn't agree to go on a hike." — Ian Karmel (@IanKarmel) April 26, 2014

9.

Hangover level: a crisp bag blew around the corner and kinda gave me a fright. — Trevor (@_trevornolan) December 4, 2015

10.

My Google search history is a lot of wild misspellings of "hangover cures". — Alex Baze (@bazecraze) August 26, 2015

11.

Tune in tomorrow for "where did I get that bruise" and other hangover mysteries. — Candyman LLC (@schumoo) November 25, 2015

12.

Every time I wake up in the morning after a night of drinking and I have my phone and wallet, I wonder what I did to deserve such a thing. — Ashly Perez 🌈 (@itsashlyperez) October 16, 2015

13.

I'm so hungover right now I just shaved my reflection and put on a single sock. Not on my foot... — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) August 23, 2013

14.

A hangover is just your body reminding you that you're an idiot. — Trevor S (@trevso_electric) August 29, 2015

15.

They should rename the "family size" bag of chips "hangover size." — Alison Leiby (@AlisonLeiby) May 4, 2015

16.

Hangover Level: Showering with glasses on — Matty Ice (@MatttyG_) November 29, 2015

17.

I’m at that awkward age where half of my friends are getting married and having babies and the other half are too drunk to find their phones — Alcoholic Tweets (@alcohol_tweets) September 9, 2016

18.

You know you're hungover when burping is a stressful activity. — Neruda Care Bear (@BlacJackkerouac) December 21, 2014

19.

When you wake up still drunk and you realise your hangover is coming pic.twitter.com/HEUA1IpT8v — HarryPotterReactions (@PotterReacts) November 30, 2015

20.

I'm not saying I am hungover but I can hear light right now — Finlay Quaye Stewart (@fnaticquaye) April 17, 2016

21.

Getting ready for work hungover like pic.twitter.com/6zIbx4sFCa — Elaina Gale☽ (@3laina_) August 2, 2015

22.

I'm so hungover I don't have the confidence to fart — Jamie Kennedy (@jamieurt) December 8, 2014

23.

*gathers teens around campfire* You wanna hear a horror story? In your 30s you'll drink 3 glasses of champagne & be hungover 2 days later. — Sarah (@thetigersez) September 4, 2015

24.

yes I have indeed reached the part of my hangover where I'm physically weak but sending strong, emotional&loving texts out to many many ppl — jenny slate (@jennyslate) April 13, 2015

25.

