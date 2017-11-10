26 expert level responses to texts from a**holes.

26 expert level responses to texts from a**holes.
Nov 10, 2017@7:21 PM
What is it about messaging that brings out the weirdos? The fact that most of them would never have the guts to say it to your face? What do you even say back? If you're looking for ideas, here are some excellent examples of people giving a-holes a little more than they expected.

26. You can simply point out the obvious.

https://yesplz.co/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/enhanced-22134-1399653808-14.jpg

25. Answering everything literally is always fun.

https://yesplz.co/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/enhanced-29122-1399654490-1.jpg

24. Scare them away.

https://yesplz.co/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/enhanced-5348-1399654286-12.jpg

23. Lull them to sleep with nonsense.

https://yesplz.co/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/original-1999-1399663441-6.jpg

22. Beat them at their own game.

https://yesplz.co/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/original-27402-1399652766-28.jpg

21. Okay this one was just adorable.

https://yesplz.co/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/enhanced-buzz-1928-1399578798-16.jpg

20. Make them regret they ever messaged you.

https://yesplz.co/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/enhanced-buzz-14082-1399579014-8.jpg
https://yesplz.co/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/enhanced-buzz-27854-1399579039-4.jpg

19. Raw aggression is always an option.

https://yesplz.co/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/enhanced-1947-1399578779-18.jpg

18. Have no time for nonsense.

https://yesplz.co/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/enhanced-4509-1399654461-16.jpg

17. Oversharing works. Open the floodgates.

https://yesplz.co/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/enhanced-6618-1399654325-1.jpg

16. See through the bulls*t.

https://yesplz.co/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/enhanced-27759-1399653883-7.jpg

15. Maybe acquire an accomplice.

https://yesplz.co/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/enhanced-buzz-8693-1399578852-11.jpg
14. Tell them what they've won!

https://yesplz.co/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/enhanced-4594-1399654202-10.jpg

13. Be as difficult as possible.

https://yesplz.co/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/enhanced-27343-1399653808-30.jpg

12. Let them know exactly what you want.

https://yesplz.co/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/enhanced-28437-1399653975-18.jpg

11. Drop a perfectly timed reference.

https://yesplz.co/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/enhanced-32742-1399653809-14.jpg

10. Again, nothing throws some ice on their crotch like brutal honesty.

https://yesplz.co/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/enhanced-buzz-3865-1399651250-12.jpg
9. If they aren't specific, that's not your fault.

https://yesplz.co/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/enhanced-buzz-4532-1399651586-9.jpg

8. That's technically a nude.

https://yesplz.co/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/enhanced-buzz-8152-1399389543-9.jpg

7. Got to collect them all.

https://yesplz.co/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/enhanced-buzz-8287-1399577943-20.jpg

6. So you have a hockey stick. That don't impress me much.

https://yesplz.co/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/enhanced-buzz-18962-1399389026-13.jpg

5. Let them know they can't handle you.

https://yesplz.co/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/enhanced-27148-1399654367-18.jpg
4. Improvise.

https://yesplz.co/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/enhanced-buzz-12144-1399651768-11.jpg
https://yesplz.co/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/enhanced-buzz-11439-1399651756-34.jpg
https://yesplz.co/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/enhanced-buzz-11475-1399651762-15.jpg

3. Shoot them down in flames.

https://yesplz.co/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/enhanced-buzz-2878-1399578999-19.jpg

2. Don't stop sending them that picture.

https://yesplz.co/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/enhanced-20401-1399673165-1.jpg
https://yesplz.co/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/enhanced-30806-1399673192-1.jpg

1. Give them something there is no response to.

https://yesplz.co/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/enhanced-buzz-21002-1399578837-4.jpg
via Buzfeed

Sources: PizzaBottle
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc