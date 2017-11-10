26 expert level responses to texts from a**holes.

What is it about messaging that brings out the weirdos? The fact that most of them would never have the guts to say it to your face? What do you even say back? If you're looking for ideas, here are some excellent examples of people giving a-holes a little more than they expected.

26. You can simply point out the obvious.

25. Answering everything literally is always fun.

24. Scare them away.

23. Lull them to sleep with nonsense.

22. Beat them at their own game.

21. Okay this one was just adorable.

20. Make them regret they ever messaged you.