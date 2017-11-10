26 expert level responses to texts from a**holes.

Advertising
What is it about messaging that brings out the weirdos? The fact that most of them would never have the guts to say it to your face? What do you even say back? If you're looking for ideas, here are some excellent examples of people giving a-holes a little more than they expected.
26. You can simply point out the obvious.
25. Answering everything literally is always fun.
24. Scare them away.
23. Lull them to sleep with nonsense.
22. Beat them at their own game.
21. Okay this one was just adorable.
20. Make them regret they ever messaged you.
19. Raw aggression is always an option.
18. Have no time for nonsense.
17. Oversharing works. Open the floodgates.
16. See through the bulls*t.
15. Maybe acquire an accomplice.
14. Tell them what they've won!
13. Be as difficult as possible.
12. Let them know exactly what you want.
11. Drop a perfectly timed reference.
10. Again, nothing throws some ice on their crotch like brutal honesty.
9. If they aren't specific, that's not your fault.
8. That's technically a nude.
7. Got to collect them all.
6. So you have a hockey stick. That don't impress me much.
5. Let them know they can't handle you.
4. Improvise.
3. Shoot them down in flames.
2. Don't stop sending them that picture.
1. Give them something there is no response to.
