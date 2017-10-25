27 people share the dumbest thing they've ever done while their brain was on autopilot.

Sometimes your brain shuts off and your subconscious just takes over. We all know the feeling—walking into the kitchen and realizing you have no idea why. Or when you accidentally drive to work instead of the grocery store because it's Sunday. This AskReddit thread is full of harmless, and some not-so-harmless moments of losing one's mind, by keeping it on autopilot for way too long.

1. From user peekaysays

Getting undressed for a shower, needed to pee, threw my clothes into the toilet.

2. From user Blugentoo2therevenge

Taking my husband out for his birthday to his favorite place, auto pilot drove to work and parked. He didn't say anything because he thought it was hilarious.

3. From user sheahobbit