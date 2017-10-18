27 Pictures That Are Way Too Real For Anyone With Big Boobs

27 Pictures That Are Way Too Real For Anyone With Big Boobs
Oct 18, 2017@4:03 PM
Listen, don't get me wrong. Big boobies are a gift to this world, maybe one of the nicest things to exist. However having them isn't always a walk in the park. There are certain problems every single girl with big ole tiddies has experienced and (breast reduction aside) will forever experience.

1. These feels:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Screen-Shot-2017-10-17-at-11.40.46-AM-596x750.png

2. Not being able to find a cute bra anywhere:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Screen-Shot-2017-10-17-at-11.41.20-AM-750x703.png

3. This. THIS!

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/sdOqCyX.jpg

4. Your boobies stay trying to escape your tanks:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Screen-Shot-2017-10-17-at-12.01.19-PM.png

5. The horror that is THE QUADRABOOB:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/enhanced-buzz-5271-1382466911-5-508x750.jpg

6. This makes you laugh:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/uowi4y05mczy.jpg
7. Yoga always goes something like this:

Working on modified plow pose in yoga home practice. Mouth breathing not an option.

8. Crop tops are generally not an option:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Screen-Shot-2017-10-17-at-11.38.30-AM-750x624.png

9. And the seams. The seams!!!

I hate these seams that are meant to be below your boobs

10. Knowing better than to order a seemingly demure dress online but still falling for that trap:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/OnIgi04-750x524.jpg

11. Sometimes you just can't wear things you want to wear:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Screen-Shot-2017-10-17-at-11.57.44-AM.png

12. It isn't that unusual to find baby animals in your ginormous cups:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/erMZpHN-750x563.jpg

...or adult animals.

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/XetwUo0-563x750.jpg

13. This inevitable catch-22:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/vzPeIlv-580x750.jpg
14. Dropping sharp objects into the crevice:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Screen-Shot-2017-10-17-at-11.55.21-AM.png

15. You'd probably follow Pennywise into a sewer for this:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/rs01ysqmc3nz.jpg

16. You both appreciate and sympathize with this tattoo:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/HLqjgLn.jpg

17. This accurately summarizes what jogging is like for you:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/aG0uqP4.jpg
18. And you are more than familiar with being "impaled":

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/fZRSTRe.jpg

19. Finally coming to terms with this:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/GlF5QDd.png

20. No trip to the beach is complete without digging boob holes:

I do this every time...


21. Having to hear this unasked for comment:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/n5nU1TR.jpg
22. This comic really speaks to your soul:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1DgjraL-750x321.jpg

23. Lying on your back is a cool and fun activity:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/m68r5aszydvy-563x750.jpg

24. This is the bane of your existence:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Wfra5g3.jpg

25. You're tired of apologizing!

We shall not apologize for our awesomeness!!

26. Sometimes it really does feel like you're damned if you do and damned if you don't:

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Vwrl983-563x750.jpg

27. But you've learned to love it anyhow :)

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/xFJdD49-750x314.jpg
