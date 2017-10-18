27 Pictures That Are Way Too Real For Anyone With Big Boobs

Advertising
Listen, don't get me wrong. Big boobies are a gift to this world, maybe one of the nicest things to exist. However having them isn't always a walk in the park. There are certain problems every single girl with big ole tiddies has experienced and (breast reduction aside) will forever experience.
1. These feels:
2. Not being able to find a cute bra anywhere:
3. This. THIS!
4. Your boobies stay trying to escape your tanks:
5. The horror that is THE QUADRABOOB:
6. This makes you laugh:
7. Yoga always goes something like this:
Working on modified plow pose in yoga home practice. Mouth breathing not an option.
8. Crop tops are generally not an option:
9. And the seams. The seams!!!
10. Knowing better than to order a seemingly demure dress online but still falling for that trap:
11. Sometimes you just can't wear things you want to wear:
12. It isn't that unusual to find baby animals in your ginormous cups:
...or adult animals.
13. This inevitable catch-22:
14. Dropping sharp objects into the crevice:
15. You'd probably follow Pennywise into a sewer for this:
16. You both appreciate and sympathize with this tattoo:
17. This accurately summarizes what jogging is like for you:
18. And you are more than familiar with being "impaled":
19. Finally coming to terms with this:
20. No trip to the beach is complete without digging boob holes:
21. Having to hear this unasked for comment:
22. This comic really speaks to your soul:
23. Lying on your back is a cool and fun activity:
24. This is the bane of your existence:
25. You're tired of apologizing!
26. Sometimes it really does feel like you're damned if you do and damned if you don't:
27. But you've learned to love it anyhow :)
