30 people who used their DIY powers for evil

When you have a sh*t ton of time on your hands or you're broke AF and you want to get creative, DIY (do it yourself) projects are always the way to go. DIY's can be extremely helpful when it comes to certain things such as Halloween costumes, expensive accessories you can make yourself, or – just anything extremely overpriced. But, there are some DIY projects that should never, ever be created. Some things are better left kept locked away in your imagination guys – not made into real things in the real world.

1. This coat and scarf rack made out of doll arms and legs.

2. This doll closet made out of cigarette filters.

3. This soap container with weird photos of your kids, kind of creepy.

4. These awkward looking heels with dinosaurs.