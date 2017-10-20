30 people who used their DIY powers for evil

Oct 20, 2017@4:57 PM
When you have a sh*t ton of time on your hands or you're broke AF and you want to get creative, DIY (do it yourself) projects are always the way to go. DIY's can be extremely helpful when it comes to certain things such as Halloween costumes, expensive accessories you can make yourself, or – just anything extremely overpriced. But, there are some DIY projects that should never, ever be created. Some things are better left kept locked away in your imagination guys – not made into real things in the real world.

1. This coat and scarf rack made out of doll arms and legs.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2014-06/4/17/enhanced/webdr02/enhanced-buzz-1434-1401915896-8.jpg?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto
//cdn.someecards.com/posts/image-6OYNHY.gif

2. This doll closet made out of cigarette filters.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2017-10/11/11/asset/buzzfeed-prod-fastlane-02/sub-buzz-26958-1507736383-1.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

3. This soap container with weird photos of your kids, kind of creepy.

https://pizzabottle.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Screen-Shot-2017-10-16-at-10.02.23-AM.png

4. These awkward looking heels with dinosaurs.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2014-06/4/17/enhanced/webdr05/original-29308-1401917868-21.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto
5. This coin purse made out of a toothpaste container.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2017-10/11/10/asset/buzzfeed-prod-fastlane-02/sub-buzz-14926-1507732637-3.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

6. This flowerpot that looks like someone died at your house.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2014-06/4/18/enhanced/webdr08/enhanced-buzz-28303-1401921364-16.jpg?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

7. This prom corsage made out of condoms.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2017-10/11/10/asset/buzzfeed-prod-fastlane-03/sub-buzz-6232-1507733229-3.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

8. These knitted shorts for men that are probably awfully breezy.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/enhanced/web04/2012/10/3/12/enhanced-buzz-7932-1349280058-5.jpg?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto
9. This bra hack that means you should probably buy a new bra.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2017-10/11/10/asset/buzzfeed-prod-fastlane-02/sub-buzz-10264-1507731075-7.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

10. This garden in a car...what?

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2017-10/11/10/asset/buzzfeed-prod-fastlane-02/sub-buzz-10841-1507732087-4.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

11. This tampon ghost.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/enhanced/web03/2012/10/3/13/enhanced-buzz-10753-1349285668-8.jpg?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

12. Or these horrible "bloody tampon" earrings.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/enhanced/web04/2012/10/3/13/enhanced-buzz-15657-1349285393-3.jpg?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto
13. This Paula Deen wine glass, just nah.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/enhanced/web05/2012/10/3/14/enhanced-buzz-13667-1349287386-0.jpg?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

14. This horrible idea to turn your boots into heels.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2017-10/11/10/asset/buzzfeed-prod-fastlane-03/sub-buzz-31009-1507730678-1.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

15. The wrong season kind of wreaths for the holidays.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2017-10/11/10/asset/buzzfeed-prod-fastlane-03/sub-buzz-6160-1507732949-1.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

16. This Oreo fidget spinner.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2017-10/11/10/asset/buzzfeed-prod-fastlane-01/sub-buzz-19392-1507733096-3.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto
17. Studded jean pockets that probably hurt when you sit.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/enhanced/terminal05/2012/10/3/12/enhanced-buzz-22751-1349281111-6.jpg?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

18. This truck covered in turf.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2017-10/11/9/asset/buzzfeed-prod-fastlane-01/sub-buzz-8082-1507730356-6.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

19. This pumpkin giving birth. Happy Halloween, I guess?

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/enhanced/terminal05/2012/10/3/12/enhanced-buzz-25023-1349281229-1.jpg?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

20. Crochet condoms that will definitely get your pregnant.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2017-10/11/11/asset/buzzfeed-prod-fastlane-03/sub-buzz-7118-1507734665-4.jpg?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto
21. Or, this crochet toilet seat that'll definitely get you sick.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2017-10/11/9/asset/buzzfeed-prod-fastlane-02/sub-buzz-4785-1507729948-3.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

22. These awful doll arm earrings.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2017-10/11/10/asset/buzzfeed-prod-fastlane-01/sub-buzz-7908-1507730539-1.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

23. This doll head wine glass.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2017-10/11/11/asset/buzzfeed-prod-fastlane-03/sub-buzz-6652-1507734208-25.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

24. Sperm jeans. Enough said.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/enhanced/web05/2012/10/3/12/enhanced-buzz-3946-1349283463-3.jpg?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto
25. This demented gift made from a real tooth.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2017-10/11/10/asset/buzzfeed-prod-fastlane-02/sub-buzz-16214-1507732831-1.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

26. This nail bug art.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2017-10/11/10/asset/buzzfeed-prod-fastlane-01/sub-buzz-19383-1507733478-18.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

27. A necklace made from false eyelashes.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/enhanced/terminal05/2012/10/3/15/enhanced-buzz-7918-1349291854-11.jpg?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

28. A bird's nest hair tie.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/enhanced/web04/2012/10/3/15/enhanced-buzz-22125-1349291983-13.jpg?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto
29. This bedazzled pregnancy announcement definitely made with tons of urine.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2017-10/11/10/asset/buzzfeed-prod-fastlane-03/sub-buzz-6706-1507733943-3.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

30. This lamp made from melted legos.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/enhanced/web04/2012/10/3/15/enhanced-buzz-25320-1349292725-2.jpg?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

via pizzabottle

Sources: PleatedJeans
