30 people who used their DIY powers for evil

When you have a sh*t ton of time on your hands or you're broke AF and you want to get creative, DIY (do it yourself) projects are always the way to go. DIY's can be extremely helpful when it comes to certain things such as Halloween costumes, expensive accessories you can make yourself, or – just anything extremely overpriced. But, there are some DIY projects that should never, ever be created. Some things are better left kept locked away in your imagination guys – not made into real things in the real world.
1. This coat and scarf rack made out of doll arms and legs.
2. This doll closet made out of cigarette filters.
3. This soap container with weird photos of your kids, kind of creepy.
4. These awkward looking heels with dinosaurs.
5. This coin purse made out of a toothpaste container.
6. This flowerpot that looks like someone died at your house.
7. This prom corsage made out of condoms.
8. These knitted shorts for men that are probably awfully breezy.
9. This bra hack that means you should probably buy a new bra.
10. This garden in a car...what?
11. This tampon ghost.
12. Or these horrible "bloody tampon" earrings.
13. This Paula Deen wine glass, just nah.
14. This horrible idea to turn your boots into heels.
15. The wrong season kind of wreaths for the holidays.
16. This Oreo fidget spinner.
17. Studded jean pockets that probably hurt when you sit.
18. This truck covered in turf.
19. This pumpkin giving birth. Happy Halloween, I guess?
20. Crochet condoms that will definitely get your pregnant.
21. Or, this crochet toilet seat that'll definitely get you sick.
22. These awful doll arm earrings.
23. This doll head wine glass.
24. Sperm jeans. Enough said.
25. This demented gift made from a real tooth.
26. This nail bug art.
27. A necklace made from false eyelashes.
28. A bird's nest hair tie.
29. This bedazzled pregnancy announcement definitely made with tons of urine.
30. This lamp made from melted legos.
