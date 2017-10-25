33 people who Googled the wrong thing but weren't disappointed.

The Internet can be a really complicated and difficult sphere to navigate. There are so many people online creating things no one asked for that when we slip up and type the wrong word into Google, you never know what you're going to be left with. But, some of those moments are the reason we absolutely love the people of the Internet (maybe the only time we do) because otherwise, it's just a bunch of drunk children running around looking for answers.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.