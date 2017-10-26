43 funny tweets about marriage.

43 funny tweets about marriage.
Oct 26, 2017@4:34 PM
You never truly know someone until you live with them, and kick that up another notch once you're married to them. Those little idiosyncrasies that went unnoticed are now glaring flaws. But hey, that's your partner, and you're not perfect either. For better or for worse, here are some hilarious tweets about marriage.

1.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-24-at-81257-am-lv1n57.png

2.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-24-at-83848-am-mZor5k.png

3.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-24-at-84618-am-wqH7eW.png

4.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-24-at-83729-am-oiRbAg.png

5.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-24-at-84510-am-5lHTDD.png

6.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-24-at-83547-am-hkNBYD.png
7.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-24-at-84835-am-2Unssz.png

8.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-24-at-81820-am-37iE8b.png

9.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-24-at-84436-am-wtpp7Q.png

10.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-24-at-84637-am-vosFGQ.png
11.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-24-at-83402-am-jVoEbO.png

12.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-24-at-83945-am-oYwBhM.png

13.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-24-at-84545-am-HIv8R3.png

14.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-24-at-84731-am-zRYKhl.png
15.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-24-at-84803-am-9byfRy.png

16.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-24-at-90745-am-R6G1VX.png

17.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-24-at-83319-am-OO9uZ5.png

18.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-24-at-83655-am-mq3AeL.png
19.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-24-at-85330-am-tfjB2u.png

20.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-24-at-84346-am-S6oKL6.png

21.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-24-at-83918-am-iiK3e7.png

22.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-24-at-84712-am-1vGDlo.png
23.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-24-at-90613-am-I1dLxA.png

24.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-24-at-84600-am-lTQoSK.png

25.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-24-at-85403-am-kq6E44.png

26.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-24-at-81330-am-vLcKGo.png
27.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-24-at-81754-am-rOhuZx.png

28.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-24-at-83443-am-P690eh.png

29.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-24-at-84226-am-zzUxY0.png

30.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-24-at-84454-am-pty0Lq.png
31.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-24-at-84528-am-ejHwkX.png

32.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-24-at-85448-am-CXoHjp.png

33.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-24-at-90801-am-A3k2V3.png

34.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-24-at-90533-am-fCTf3t.png
35.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-24-at-84302-am-m7VYYK.png

36.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-24-at-84819-am-S3P4HR.png

37.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-24-at-83620-am-JY77W1.png

38.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-24-at-84749-am-BzWubA.png
39.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-24-at-84652-am-fGbqYx.png

40.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-24-at-84244-am-Zi5QRs.png

41.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-24-at-84325-am-ee6cnA.png

42.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-24-at-85426-am-Moomfl.png
43.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/screen-shot-2017-10-24-at-81707-am-bnmDpN.png
Sources: PizzaBottle
