50 tweets about being an introvert for anyone who hates people-ing.

50 tweets about being an introvert for anyone who hates people-ing.
Syndicated Content
Nov 08, 2017@6:22 PM
Advertising

If you go out to a party and are checking the clock for an acceptable time to leave like you're sitting in class, you might just be an introvert. The introvert gang is one of my favorite one to be a part. Specifically because nobody bothers me and I never have to interact with fellow members. Nothing is better than some alone time what better to get to know yourself than spend most of your time in isolation? It sounds pretty amazing, doesn't it?. We've all been there where we force ourselves to go some social gathering, the hours leading up to it just racking our brain with excuses, desperate to get out of it. A night alone with my dog and my favorite T.V. show? Yes, please. Every. Single. Night. Too bad that's not socially acceptable, you don't want to be considered a hermit or anything. For all my introvert friends out there I hope you can enjoy this list without having to interact with anyone.

1.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2016-01/21/10/enhanced/webdr12/original-16212-1453391595-3.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

2.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2016-01/21/11/enhanced/webdr11/enhanced-9378-1453394960-9.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

3.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2016-01/21/10/enhanced/webdr12/original-14337-1453391403-3.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

4.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2016-01/21/10/enhanced/webdr10/original-21806-1453391466-8.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto
Advertising

5.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2016-01/21/10/enhanced/webdr02/original-22970-1453390925-4.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

6.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2016-01/21/10/enhanced/webdr03/original-3248-1453391553-3.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

7.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2016-01/21/10/enhanced/webdr05/original-10730-1453391575-3.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

8.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2016-01/21/11/enhanced/webdr12/enhanced-22905-1453394940-20.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

9.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2016-01/21/10/enhanced/webdr08/original-12952-1453390953-10.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto
Advertising

10.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2016-01/21/10/enhanced/webdr13/original-32270-1453390850-4.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

11.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2016-01/21/10/enhanced/webdr15/original-3047-1453390877-13.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

12.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2016-01/21/10/enhanced/webdr09/original-32708-1453390032-3.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

13.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2016-01/21/11/enhanced/webdr08/enhanced-26819-1453395271-1.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

14.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2016-01/21/11/enhanced/webdr09/enhanced-13346-1453395097-1.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto
Advertising

15.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2016-01/21/10/enhanced/webdr12/original-15334-1453391671-3.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

16.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2016-01/21/10/enhanced/webdr08/original-13098-1453389982-3.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

17.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2016-01/21/10/enhanced/webdr08/original-13128-1453390004-3.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

18.

https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2016-01/21/10/enhanced/webdr04/original-8624-1453389956-3.png?downsize=715:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto

19.

Advertising

20.

21.

22.

Advertising

23.

24.

25.

Advertising

26.

27.

28.

Advertising

29.

30.

31.

Advertising

32.

33.

34.

Advertising

35.

https://static.boredpanda.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/811061276436639744-png__700.jpg

36.

https://static.boredpanda.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/funny-introvert-tweets-2-58c64ae167c87__700.jpg

37.

https://static.boredpanda.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/funny-introvert-tweets-1-58c64a54456f5__700.gif

38.

https://static.boredpanda.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/680809895935922176-png__700.jpg
Advertising

39.

https://static.boredpanda.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/funny-introvert-tweets-3.jpg

40.

https://static.boredpanda.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/785591932026130433-png__700.jpg

41.

https://static.boredpanda.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/767324058866286592-png__700.jpg

42.

https://static.boredpanda.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/655197947051835392-png__700.jpg

43.

https://static.boredpanda.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/767536097953931264-png__700.jpg
Advertising

44.

https://static.boredpanda.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/518086256392417280-png__700.jpg

45.

https://static.boredpanda.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/811061276436639744-png__700.jpg

46.

http://static.boredpanda.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/717812954243141632-png__700.jpg

47.

http://static.boredpanda.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/810739195522220032-png__700.jpg

48.

http://static.boredpanda.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/674428791050141697-png__700.jpg
Advertising

49.

http://static.boredpanda.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/funny-introvert-tweets-1-58c6bd03aae96__700.gif

50.

http://static.boredpanda.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/funny-introvert-tweets-2-58c6bc84d3b4c__700.gif
Advertising
Sources: PizzaBottle
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc