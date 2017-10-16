Advertising

We all know Mandy Moore slays harder than a golden knight at a metal concert.

She's beautiful, talented, lovely, and currently the star of the hit NBC series/tear orgy called This is Us. Recently, to promote the show, she appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon where she posted this picture to Instagram:

Then, she went on the show, went home, and lived happily ever after.

Just kidding! She's a woman who had the audacity to post a picture of herself on the internet! So, of course, haters came in like a body-shaming cavalry to make rude comments about her appearance. Everything from "photoshop" accusations to advice on what to eat:

The comments went on for a while before Mandy Moore herself showed up to clap back at the haters saying "I am 5’10 and a size 6. I have NEVER photoshopped pictures. That’s not what I’m about. If you’re going to be rude about people’s bodies, go elsewhere."

She also talked about the incident in a recent interview with Cosmo:

Look, I like to take care of myself and I try to eat healthy and I work out, but I’m a tall girl with a real body. I don’t know, I’ve never been accused of that before. I felt like I had to jump in and say something because we don’t need to be talking about people’s bodies. Not on my Instagram, at least.

She's right, of course. Comments shaming a persons body or appearance are pretty much never cool. Plus, when skinny women get shamed for being skinny, and fat women get shamed for being fat, and every other sized woman gets shamed for being that size, I'm pretty sure the thing you're actually shaming is women.

Am I right? Or am I right? (I'm right.)

So keep slaying, Mandy.

