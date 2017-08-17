Advertising

18-year-old Owen thought he was simply going to pick up his date Rochelle, 18, and they'd be on their way–but Rochelle's overprotective and jokester brother Shaquille, 21, had something else in mind.

Shaquille shared a video on Twitter of his highly entertaining interaction with Owen as he came to pick Rochelle up at their house. "This guy's taking you on a date? Bring him to the door. Have to let him know the ground rules," he charmingly demands of his sister at the beginning of the video, as she talks to Owen on the phone through laughter. And despite the joking tone of his voice, Shaquille did have a slew of questions prepared for Owen.

Sisters first date so I had to regulate and do my brotherly duties. pic.twitter.com/TJ7RRSHgR4 — Shaquille Jack (@shaq_jack) August 16, 2017

After greeting Owen at the door with a left-handed handshake, Shaquille asked Owen his intentions with Rochelle, where they are going on their date, what his job is, and who will be paying. (That last question could have been awkward, but honestly, sometimes it's better to get that sorted out beforehand.)

Owen remained pretty calm during the cross-examination, and Shaquille seemed to be satisfied with all his answers–not that that matters, because as Rochelle said in the video, "I'm an independent woman!" Plus, Shaquille's aim was not to commandeer his sister's personal life, but to provide some entertainment for his friends and family. He told Someecards over Twitter DM, "I like to see myself as some sort of entertainer, so I'm always recording situations like this for my Snapchat etc. for my friends and family to see."

And while the "brother test" was all in good fun, Shaquille was impressed by how well it actually went. "I thought he passed the brother test with flying colours. My sister definitely picked a good egg," he wrote to Someecards, adding that Owen brought Rochelle home at a "decent hour." Plus, the interrogation apparently set the tone for a good date–Rochelle told Shaquille that the evening, "went really well."

If these two young lovebirds ever tie the knot, here's hoping they let Shaquille make a speech at the wedding.

