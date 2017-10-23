So, according to the Internet, some guys don't know how to poop properly

So... this is weird but... do some men not know how to poop? I know, I know that sounds crazy but this is a real thing that people are noticing. Apparently there are dudes in the world who don't know how to poop, or think it's gay to wipe their butts. I wish I was kidding. I'm not. Look at this: A weird part of toxic masculinity is not knowing how to poop properly. pic.twitter.com/P3ilrIGsxT — Keith Calder (@keithcalder) October 12, 2017 Let's break this down, shall we? WHAT? WHAAATTT?!?! WHAT THE WHAT?!?!?! Okay seriously though, what is happening? Did anyone raise these dudes? These come from the Reddit 'relationships' forum and if you search around you can find a bunch more examples. Like this guy:

And this guy: AND THIS GUY: WHAT IS GOING ON?! Okay men, listen up. We all kinda thought you'd have moms for this but well, apparently that wasn't the case. So, ready? Here we go.

You have to wipe your ass after you poop. Yes! Believe it or not, that's what people in society do. They poop, and then they wipe, so they're not walking around with poop on them all day. I know it sounds crazy, but you'll get used to it. Usually you get used to it as a child, but you'll get used to it as an adult I suppose. Oh and also, feel free to use the toilet seat. It's there for you to sit on. And also, if there's poo stains on all your underwear and your sheets you're DOING SOMETHING WRONG. You're not wiping enough.

ALSO, it's not gay to wipe your butt. Jesus Christ. Not that there's anything wrong with being gay— but no, it's not gay. It's just a normal thing that well adjusted adults do. You f***ing fragile, dumb f***. Sorry. But COME ON!