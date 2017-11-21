This guy has created over 30 celebrity outfits just with stuff he found in his home.

Nov 21, 2017@4:43 PM
Tom Lenk might be known to many for acting on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, but to his hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers he's known as "that funny guy who recreates celebrity outfits". Using stuff laying around his house the actor skewers the typical poses of supermodels and celebs and looks good doing it.

1.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/swn-18.jpg

2.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/swn-32.jpg

3.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/swn-31.jpg

4.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/swn-30.jpg

5.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/swn-29.jpg

6.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/swn-28.jpg

7.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/swn-27.jpg

8.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/swn-26.jpg

9.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/swn-25.jpg

10.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/swn-24.jpg

11.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/swn-23.jpg

12.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/swn-22.jpg

13.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/swn-21.jpg

14.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/swn-20.jpg

15.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/swn-19.jpg

16.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/swn-17.jpg

17.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/swn-16.jpg

18.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/swn-15.jpg

19.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/swn-14.jpg

20.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/swn-13.jpg

21.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/swn-12.jpg

22.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/swn-11.jpg

23.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/swn-10.jpg

24.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/swn-9.jpg

25.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/swn-8.jpg

26.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/swn-7.jpg

27.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/swn-6.jpg

28.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/swn-5.jpg

29.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/swn-4.jpg

30.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/swn-3.jpg

31.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/swn-2.jpg

32.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/swn-1.jpg

33.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/swn-33.jpg
via boredpanda

Sources: PizzaBottle
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc