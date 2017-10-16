Advertising

These days you have to be wary of who slides into your DMs. Sometimes it's a friend, sometimes it's an old acquaintance, and sometimes it's a total stranger. More often than not though, it's someone trying to slide into much more than your DMs.

Whether you engage them or ignore them is up to you. We've all responded to a couple messages thinking they'd be friendly, only to realize that the "Hey I haven't seen you in a while!" is actually just a coded "Hey, I would like to bang, please!" Or you ignore them completely and end up with a 3 year chat history of one-sided "Hey"s.

There is a third option, though. Straight up trolling. It doesn't always work, but if you pull it off, it can be a lot more fun than just deleting your inbox. Case in point? This woman's interaction with a fellow named Anil. Here's where it starts:

Okay, getting good. Anil is persistent and clueless — the perfect target for some masterful trolling.

Getting steamy. All this talk about "bobs" and "mitie cock" has got me more lightheaded than a jackrabbit in a hookah bar.

Anil is obviously oblivious to the fact that he's being messed with, so that's when our hero realized she needed to step up her game.

Okay well, there's no way he's going to do it, right? I mean, convincing him to refer to himself as "Anal from anus" is one thing but posting a custom public Facebook status? No way, right? No one's thirst could be that strong.

I think you know where this is going.

Wow. He actually did it. The best part is he kept the last sentence instructing him to create the status. This guy is really something special.

Lolololol.

At this point, she's putting more work into this whole scene than Anil. Or, excuse me, "Anal from anus."

And there it is. The classic "oh I just realized this didn't work so all of a sudden I hate you." You can practically set your watch to it. Although this guy really went through the wringer to get there. All in all, a fun time was had by everyone except Anil. He didn't get laid, and he didn't get his $500. But certainly not for lack of trying.

Let this be a lesson to all the DM-slider-in-ers out there. If a woman starts instructing you to refer to yourself as "Anal from anus," she might be messing with you.

