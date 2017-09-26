Advertising

The lawyers at Velcro should probably give up their day jobs, and for two reasons: 1. They're all talented singers, and 2. It seems unlikely anyone is going to listen to their plea.

In a new "We Are the World"-style music video for the Don't Say Velcro campaign, a chorus of lawyers who represent Velcro (and a few actors, too) perform a passionate ballad, begging everyone to stop calling that thing you call Velcro by the name Velcro. Using snappy melodies and lyrics, the company explains that the item you're thinking of is actually called a hook and loop. Or, to quote the song, "This is f*king hook and loop!" Yes, the swearing (though censored) sure is fun, but convincing the entire world to start calling Velcro "hook and loop" doesn't seem that realistic.

Advertising

However, the lyrics expand on why the company is doing this: Velcro brand is protected under a trademark, and if people keep using the word incorrectly, the trademark could get killed. As explained in the song, "You think it's awesome for us, we're famous, but we're lawyers and it's causing us grief. 'Cause there are trademark laws being broken, it's all here in this short legal brief."

I mean, they have a point. Look at all the GIFs of characters misusing the word Velcro!

Advertising

Advertising

Except for The Simpsons. The Simpsons used it correctly. Good job, The Simpsons.

And the team at Velcro isn't just doing this for themselves–they feel the pain of other household brand names. For example: Band-Aid (it's a bandage), Clorox (it's bleach), and Rollerblading (it's actually "inline skating"–am I the only one who never knew that?!). And in true lawyer fashion, the video censors out all those brand names.

Advertising

Watch the music video (and a behind-the-scenes) video, below–and remember, it's not Velcro, it's a f**cking hook and loop!

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.