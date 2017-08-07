You may remember Robert Baratheon as the fat, drunk, long-bearded king of Westeros in season 1 of Game Of Thrones. He had a penchant for hunting and an allergy to getting gored by wild boars.
Despite being drunk and horny for most of his relatively short time spent on screen, he was actually pretty wise and knew a good deal about politics and warfare in the seven kingdoms. So much, in fact, that slowly but surely his season 1 drunken ramblings about political cause-and-effect are starting to seem like predictions.
Take this speech from season one, episode five. Robbie-B seems to know that — much like the clan of Wu-Tang — the Targaryens ain't nothin to fuck with and present a clear and present threat to the Iron Throne. He's talking, of course, about Viserys Targaryen, not knowing that his little sister Daenerys would eventually become the Queen-apparent.
Still though, Bratheon's breakdown of how the Targaryen's might cease power is has become a pretty clairvoyant vision. One wonders if he has a little Three Eyed Raven blood in him:
Here's how he thinks it could go down:
Let’s say Viserys Targaryen lands with 40,000 Dothraki screamers at his back. We hole up in our castles. A wise move. Only a fool would meet the Dothraki in an open field. They leave us in our castles. They go from town to town, looting and burning, killing every man who can’t hide behind a stone wall, stealing all our crops and livestock, enslaving all our women and children. How long do the people of the Seven Kingdoms stand behind their absentee king, their cowardly king hiding behind high walls? When do the people decide that Viserys Targaryen is the rightful monarch after all?
In last night's episode, Lannister soldiers found out exactly why you don't want to meet the Dothraki in an open field. Fresh off their gold-stealing trip to High Garden, a portion of the Lannister army was straight up melted by Dothraki soldiers and a goddamn dragon. And it all happened in an open field.
While Jaime has made his fair share of mistakes in the series, holding his ground and deciding to fight the Dothraki in an open field might just be the biggest one yet. And somewhere in the Seven Hevens, Robert Baratheon is piss-drunk and mumbling "I told ya so."
Twitter, of course, had a field day calling out Jaime's foolhardy bravery: