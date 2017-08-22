Spoilers for Game of Thrones season 7 below!
There's a lot to say about the pacing of Game of Thrones season 7. Some say it's too fast, others might say it's appropriate for the endgame of such an epic story to just kind of get to the point. We know the characters, we don't need another season of them walking through the woods and chatting. Time to f*** some s*** up with dragons. You know?
Still though, the accelerated pace of this season means that the timeline is a little screwy and some things aren't really being explained. How long was the walker-heist crew stuck in the middle of that lake? Days? Weeks?
However, it seems one unexplained detail in that episode has shook the fanbase more than anything else. The burning question on everyone's mind that has sparked debates, arguments, theories, and photoshops.
Where in the seven hells did the White Walkers get those giant-ass chains?
Like, for real. I get that they're a zombie army guided by dark magic that also has never really been explained, but WHERE DID THEY GET THE CHAINS? Chains are such a pedestrian tool. Do they have a warehouse somewhere making hardware for this specific occasion? Why were they so prepared?
Needless to say, the fans have taken to social media to politely ask the same questions.