Spoilers for Game of Thrones season 7 below!

There's a lot to say about the pacing of Game of Thrones season 7. Some say it's too fast, others might say it's appropriate for the endgame of such an epic story to just kind of get to the point. We know the characters, we don't need another season of them walking through the woods and chatting. Time to f*** some s*** up with dragons. You know?

Still though, the accelerated pace of this season means that the timeline is a little screwy and some things aren't really being explained. How long was the walker-heist crew stuck in the middle of that lake? Days? Weeks?

However, it seems one unexplained detail in that episode has shook the fanbase more than anything else. The burning question on everyone's mind that has sparked debates, arguments, theories, and photoshops.

Where in the seven hells did the White Walkers get those giant-ass chains?

Like, for real. I get that they're a zombie army guided by dark magic that also has never really been explained, but WHERE DID THEY GET THE CHAINS? Chains are such a pedestrian tool. Do they have a warehouse somewhere making hardware for this specific occasion? Why were they so prepared?

Needless to say, the fans have taken to social media to politely ask the same questions.

The only question I had after watching the episode is how the hell they got these chains? 🤔🤓 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/BgKhkyY5rI — Abdul Ahad (@1_abdulahad) August 16, 2017

While we're bitching and moaning about Game of Thrones... where in the f**king f**k did the Night King get so many heavy metal chains? — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) August 21, 2017

Where did they get these chains from? He really got the AUDACITY to raise this dragon from the dead? I am UPSET #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/5WOdvjP3Q3 — La Chapa Jr (@Dee_Kyei) August 21, 2017

Now where in the snow hell did these fools get industrialized size chains?? #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/zhEu5ngwc8 — KB (@MzKRB) August 21, 2017

Magical ice man raises army of zombies and can enslave the dead with a touch.



Everyone: "Where they get them chains tho??" #GameOfThrones — Dust Buursma (@DustyBuurd) August 21, 2017

NIGHT KING: Get the chains

WHITE WALKER WHO HAS BEEN STOCKPILING ENORMOUS CHAINS FOR 10,000 YEARS: Yessssss — Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) August 21, 2017

I'm sorry.... did I miss the exit for Home Depot?? Where in the hell did they get these dragon pulling chains? #gameofthrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/jjnvaXEQkY — Kasey Posa (@Kasey_Posa) August 21, 2017

So THAT'S where they got the gigantic friggin' chains from! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/66d1i0dZcm — Dani (@Dani_D00dles) August 21, 2017

Where does the army of the dead get insanely long chains to pull a dragon? Is there a Walmart north of the wall? #GameOfThrones — Chele G (@Cheles_G) August 21, 2017

