The Season Seven Finale of Game of Thrones was filled with a lot of information because we saw almost every storyline and character finally cross paths. The meeting at King's Landing set the stage for Cersei finally meeting her "sworn enemies" and, some reunions we've long been waiting for (Tyrion and Bronn forever).

We also had some new interactions that led to huge revelations – like Sam and Bran meeting at Winterfell and discovering that Jon Snow is no longer a Snow, nor a Stark but a Targaryen – Aegon Targaryen to be exact.

We also had a hot, sweaty sex scene going on in the background because, Thrones Y'all. But, with any season finale of a show, we're left with some questions that we'll be wondering, theorizing and asking until we finally get our sweet taste of Season Eight.

1. What is going to happen now that Jaime has left Cersei?

Jaime was really Cersei's "better half" in the worst way possible. This meaning, of course, that he was the only person to really convince her to be less evil when it was needed. Jaime also is a way better person overall than Cersei and was the reason many people still listened to her, because he was leading the Lannister army. With Jaime gone, what's going to happen to Cersei and her throne?

We're also curious as to where Jaime is headed. Is he going to join his brother Tyrion in serving Dany? Is he going to find Brienne his long-time BFF and reunite to aid in the battle against the White Walkers? Is he going to take the Lannister army with him when he leaves?

2. How long will it take for Bran and Sam to tell Jon he's actually a Targaryen?

The timelines in Game of Thrones have been choppy lately. Sometimes, it takes people years to get somewhere, other times it takes five minutes in the show. Now that both Bran and Sam, two people Jon trust more than life, know he is Aegon Targaryen – how long will it take for them to tell Jon and, will he believe them?

3. What happens when Dany finds out Jon is the rightful heir to the Throne?

Dany has been on a long journey to reclaim the Throne that was taken from her family when her father was murdered. Her entire presence on the show has been a journey to take it back. Now that she has someone who is the actual heir – Jon aka Aegon Targaryen – will she be bitter and angry?

How will she feel knowing she has developed feelings for Jon, slept with him and then realizes she is his aunt and they have committed the typical Targaryen incest? Will it change their relationship entirely, or, will they join forces to bring House Targaryen back forever?



4. What really happened between Cersei and Tyrion?

The scene in which Tyrion and Cersei meet was cut pretty short and there were things said we did not get to see as viewers. After finding out that Cersei may be "pregnant," Tyrion has a change of tone – and quite possibly, a change of heart. He feels horrible for having a hand in the deaths of his niece and nephew – how will he feel knowing there could be another child on the way that he can save and avenge the deaths before?

Will Tyrion disobey Dany and make an alliance with Cersei, allowing her to have an inside spy on what goes on? Is that why Tyrion was standing in the hall while Jon and Dany were together – or, does he know Jon's true identity as well?

5. Was Viserion breathing blue fire or cold, cold ice?

When The Night King was riding Viserion to bring down The Wall at the end of the episode, we saw Viserion spitting out blue, blue...something. We're not entirely sure what happens when a dragon is turned into a White, but, seeing as they work mostly with ice and snow – it could be possible Viserion is breathing ice so cold, it was powerful enough to bring down the wall.

Or, it could be totally possible that he's breathing fire that's just blue, seeing as blue is synonymous with The White Walkers and The Army of the Dead.

6. Are The Hound and The Mountain going to have a battle of their own?

The Hound finally approached his brother, The Mountain, during their reunion at King's Landing. The short but important conversation showed a new side of The Hound, who is fearless and unwilling to be pushed around by his powerful brother any longer.

Are we going to see an epic and powerful battle between these two, heartless, strong men in Season 8?

7. Will anyone really want to help Cersei if the entire world is in danger?

Cersei had a "solid plan" to get money and an army from the Iron Bank now that Jaime secured her a bunch of gold a few episodes ago. But, the threat of the White Walkers was so real to some people that they immediately wanted to join forces with Jon to fight them off. Cersei, however, lied and said she would call a truce, but will never work with people who are "against her," and, we secretly all knew that.

But after seeing a half-dead, zombie, scary, monster – is anyone going to really care about the Throne if everyone is at risk to die? How long will it take for people to see that it's coming (well, now it's here)?

8. Is Theon finally going to redeem himself by saving Yara?

In a huge plot twist and proud moment for fans, Theon actually showed up and did something right for once. After knocking the sh*t out of an Iron Island member on the beach, he set way to go rescue his sister, Yara.

Will he be able to actually find her and save her before Euron or Cersei kill her?

9. What does the future hold for the Stark family?

Sansa, Arya and Bran Stark proved that this House may have lost a lot of its members, but it has not lost its family bond. The three worked effortlessly together to finally bring down Littlefinger for all of his lies and manipulation that caused the death of their parents and brother – it was a scene in which everyone was left speechless.

But, now that Jon is no longer a "Stark" and, everyone will find out, what is in store for this House and these three siblings? Jon is the "King of the North," and if he's no longer really a "Stark" or even a Bastard of the Stark family – he isn't the heir to their house or Winterfell any longer. So, who is going to take over House Stark or Winterfell and will things ever be the same between them all?

